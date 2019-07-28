Crime represents a drag on the economy

CRIME is a monster that cripples society and the growth to be had; it therefore represents a drag on the economy. This was the view of Dr Wayne Henry, director general of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), and other members of his team at the recent sitting of the Jamaica Observer's Monday Exchange.

Addressing the media house at its Beechwood Avenue address in Kingston on Monday, Henry said crime is detrimental to the growth and developmental objective of the country.

In responding to the attainability of the Government's quest to achieve five per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth within four years, he believes that “if we were to significantly reduce crime, we could get another three and a half per cent in growth”.

“The challenge of continuing to tackle crime and curtail it is well-placed, as we realise that crime represents a cost to the economy,” he said.

In referencing a study done by The University of the West Indies studies done, which noted that crime costs 3-4 per cent of GDP, he validated how much this phenomena has become threatening to society.

This cost, he notes, represents a direct one which has not yet factored in psychological and other tolls associated with crime.

The PIOJ director is of the view that if we suceed in putting to put a lid on crime, we could end up in a much better place in terms of meeting our targets.

“We are averaging two per cent now, so if we could curtail crime, which is said to be robbing us of about three per cent of GDP growth, we could achieve five per cent by this estimation,” he said.

In addressing the issue of 5 in 4 directly, Henry asserted that if we can manage to achieve certain initiatives in a faster way in a number of these areas we could see higher than the 2-3 per cent — which is the projected baseline from the PIOJ.

“If these targeted things could happen faster then maybe we could see 5 in 4; while it's aspirational, it's not unattainable,” he suggested.

Nyasha Garraway, director of the macroeconomy and trade unit at the PIOJ, in a post-interview with the Caribbean Business Report, also commented on the impacts of crime the viability of growth. She noted that in securing macroeconomic stability, systems have to be built in such a way wherein the country is resilient to shocks.

“We need to create a buffer between State and shocks. Outside of shocks from natural disasters and issues with trading partners, crime represents a shock which if we are not careful, has the potential to derail the gains achieved so far,” she said.

Crime comes at a cost — there is cost to the State in having to provide extra security, cost to the private sector in having to provide extra security for businesses, as well as dealing with the loss of valuable human capital and the erred when citizens who have to find ways of ensuring their own security and safety.

“These resources can be used to do other things that will enhance further development of the country,” she said.