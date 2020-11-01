Customs reports $61 billion in tax revenue
Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) says it has contributed $61.46 billion to the Government's tax revenue for the April-August period.
Chief executive officer of the JCA and commissioner, Velma Ricketts Walker, made the disclosure during the 19th annual Customs Seminar held on Thursday.
She noted that this represents 34 per cent of the Government's overall revenues of $179.74 billion recorded in the period under review, a decline attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In the previous corresponding period, JCA recorded $92.49 billion, a 42 per cent contribution to the Government's tax revenue of $222.85 billion.
For the January-September 2020 period, trade volume declined — imports by 29 per cent and exports by 28 per cent.
Ricketts Walker added that for the period under review 53,336 containers were imported, an 11 per cent decline over the previous corresponding period, while 10,119 containers were exported, down 12 per cent.
Imported container shipments from Latin America and the Caribbean increased by one percentage point to 34 per cent, while exports to the region declined by five percentage points to 31 per cent.
