DBJ to continue divestment of Govt's non-core assets
The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) has indicated that it will continue to pilot divestment of the Government's non-core assets and improve utilisation of current State assets, via public-private partnerships, to reduce associated expenditure.
The entities on which work will continue are Jamaica Mortgage Bank (JMB) and Nutrition Products Limited (NPL), as well as Government's stake in the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).
These engagements are expected to contribute to the Administration's policy objective of improving broad-based ownership of former government assets, while benefiting from private-sector investments.
JMB will continue to boost the supply of housing solutions, and towards this end the bank will consider secure, low-cost funding for on-lending in the primary mortgage market.
Additionally, JMB will seek to drive the growth of mortgage indemnity insurance by increasing the number of approved mortgage-granting institutions, and will embark on a number of engagements in order to enhance its overall effectiveness and better fulfill its mandate.
These include reducing its bad debt portfolio by closely monitoring the performance of new loans and continued implementation of strategies to dispose of and recover bad debts, and driving the growth of mortgage indemnity by adding at least one new mortgage-granting institution to the number of approved lenders.
The DBJ projects a net surplus of $585.6 million from activities this year, some $55.9 million more than 2019-2020. The entity's staff complement is also expected to increase by six to 138 people.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy