DBJ to continue divestment of Govt's non-core assets

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) has indicated that it will continue to pilot divestment of the Government's non-core assets and improve utilisation of current State assets, via public-private partnerships, to reduce associated expenditure.

The entities on which work will continue are Jamaica Mortgage Bank (JMB) and Nutrition Products Limited (NPL), as well as Government's stake in the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).

These engagements are expected to contribute to the Administration's policy objective of improving broad-based ownership of former government assets, while benefiting from private-sector investments.

JMB will continue to boost the supply of housing solutions, and towards this end the bank will consider secure, low-cost funding for on-lending in the primary mortgage market.

Additionally, JMB will seek to drive the growth of mortgage indemnity insurance by increasing the number of approved mortgage-granting institutions, and will embark on a number of engagements in order to enhance its overall effectiveness and better fulfill its mandate.

These include reducing its bad debt portfolio by closely monitoring the performance of new loans and continued implementation of strategies to dispose of and recover bad debts, and driving the growth of mortgage indemnity by adding at least one new mortgage-granting institution to the number of approved lenders.

The DBJ projects a net surplus of $585.6 million from activities this year, some $55.9 million more than 2019-2020. The entity's staff complement is also expected to increase by six to 138 people.