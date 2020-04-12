DBJ to provide loans of $7.39 billion for MSMEs

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) has targeted loans of $7.39 billion to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

According to the Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year ending March 2021, the sum is approximately $2.71 billion more than the $4.07 billion allotted for 2019-2020.

The document indicates that the sum for the current fiscal year includes the equivalent of US $15.36 million, up from US$7.5 million in 2019-2020.

The loans are in addition to technical assistance, grants, and collateral support by the bank to MSMEs.

DBJ will also promote sustainable and robust growth among MSMEs and business start-ups under the US$50-million Inter-American Development Bank-funded 'Boosting Innovation in Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems' (BIGEE) project, which is slated to be launched this year and run for the next 10 years.

The initiative aims to stimulate innovation and productivity among MSMEs with growth potential, promote sustainable and disruptive growth in scalable start-ups, and create a sustainable pipeline of high-growth potential start-ups and support the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

It will also benefit incubators, business support accelerators, and academia focused on the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The programme components will include, among other things, provisions for engagements targeting innovation and growth for MSMEs — US $8.35 million; scalable start-ups — US $8.99 million; and high-growth potential start-ups — US $3.47 million.