Dead lef' problems for NCB

Dear Claudienne

I live in Ottawa, Canada. I have five siblings, four of whom live in the United Kingdom. One of my siblings lives in Jamaica.

My mother died in October 2017 and up to the time of her death she and her husband, my father, lived in St Thomas. At the time of my mother's death all of my siblings were in the UK.

I came to Jamaica and made the arrangements for my mother's funeral but much to my disappointment, my siblings did not return to Jamaica until seven weeks after she was buried.

After my siblings returned to Jamaica, I received several phone and text messages accusing me of theft of my parents' bank accounts.

Apparently my name is on my parents'account at the Morant Bay branch of the National Commercial Bank, and I am also the sole beneficiary of an insurance policy that my mother had. I was not aware that I was the beneficiary of the insurance policy until I received disturbing voicemails and abusive e-mails threatening my life.

On learning that I was the beneficiary of my mother's insurance policy I came to Jamaica and went to the NCB branch in Morant Bay. I showed the bank all of my identification documents such as passport, and divorce papers, re name change and verification of my identity signed by a Justice of the Peace (JP).

Despite presenting proof of my identity to the bank, they refused to give me supporting documentation about the insurance policy or any information about the savings account my mother had at the bank.

And while I was in Jamaica, the verbal abuse and threats escalated, and my cousin made a report to the police.

I believe that the bank's action is an abuse of power.

My parents were elderly people and my father's name was not on the account just mine. My mum made her decision on her own, and that is her choice.

I need to know the details and would appreciate your help.

PH

Dear PH

In February Tell Claudienne requested from NCB clarification of the bank's policy and on April 9 we received the following e-mail from the bank:

“Our most sincere apologies for the delayed response. Please note that if in fact PH is a joint account holder, she should be able to get information of the account that she holds/ held identification to prove that she is the person named on the joint jointly with her mother/father. She would only need to present account. I find it strange that a branch would refuse to give information about an account to a joint account holder. (Unless she is in fact not a joint account holder –— in which case she wouldn't be entitled to the requested information).

Could you please find out what branch PH visited?

In respect of the insurance policy, if she is in fact the beneficiary on the policy then she would be entitled to the information. However, if she is in fact NOT a joint account holder she wouldn't be entitled to any information. The person who would be entitled to information would be an executor of the estate of the deceased (if they died leaving a will). The executor would only have to write to the bank seeking information —proving that he/she is in fact the executor. We would need a copy of the will. If her mother died leaving no will then the bank could only give information to either the administrator-general or to the person who is taking out the Grant of Administration.”

When Tell Claudienne contacted you to get the more detailed information had requested, you sent us the following e-mail

“First of all, I would like to thank you for responding to my complaint to the Tell Claudienne column dated January 2018. It is of great regret that I am having to do this after presenting myself in person ( January 9th, 2018 )at the Morant Bay branch with all the relevant information/documentation needed to collect this information.

Here is a summary of my family situation:

My mother CAH died October 3rd, 2017. There was no will, although I was told by my mother that there was a will. My siblings went to NCB bank Morant Bay to collect money ( Nov 2017). My siblings said that they were told that the insurance policy was changed and I was the only beneficiary. They said they were told that my name is on my mother's savings account. I am unclear if this is true.

Prior to my arrival in Jamaica in January 2018, I contacted NCB Morant Bay branch and spoke to the insurance representative: who confirmed that I was the beneficiary.

On arrival in Jamaica I contacted the NCB branch 1-7 Knutsford Boulevard. I spoke to two representatives and one of them spoke to the Morant Bay representative via the phone in front of me.

A justice of the peace confirmed all documentation was correct and that I was who I said I was.

The managers contacted customer support services and it was confirmed that the policy was opened in 2003, that no changes were ever made, and that my mother was the policyholder.

On 20/02/18 I spoke to an officer in the insurance department, but he was very evasive, in his responses. He, however ,confirmed that he would rectify the situation and get back to me the next day, but he never did. No response.

Letters requesting information were sent to NCB on 13/03/18, 18/03/18, 23/03/18, 27/03/18, 03/04/18 and 04/04/18.

If I cannot get the information from NCB I will be contacting a lawyer to act on my behalf. Thank you again for all your support.”

We forwarded your latest e-mail to NCB and Tell Claudienne received an e-mail from the bank on Wednesday April 25, 2018 that stated:

“We have communicated with the customer and provided the required information that was requested. We have addressed the concerns and the matter has been resolved.

Thanks for sharing the complaint with us.”

We wish you all the best.

WIDOWS AND ORPHANS CONTRIBUTIONS

Dear Claudienne

I am 73 years old. I taught with the Ministry of Education for over 36 years. I was never married and I had no children. I retired in 2001.

Would I be qualified to be reimbursed of my contributions to the Widows and Orphans Pension Scheme (W & O) ?

LS

Dear LS

In regard to your query about the Widows and Orphans Pension Scheme, the director, communications and public relations at the Ministry of Finance has informed Tell Claudienne as follows:

“As it relates to the request for Widows and Orphan, (if he/she is eligible for same) the pension process will have to be completed first, after which the file will be re-opened for the refund of the W & O. (If he,she has less than 10 years contribution to the scheme he/she will be eligible. On the other hand, if he/she has more than 10 years' contributions to the scheme, he/shewill not be eligible).

All the best.

