Dealing with another bank account issue

Dear Claudienne:

I am writing to you because I don't know what else to do and I am extremely frustrated.

On April 23, 2020 I logged on to my Scotiabank account and discovered that $360,000 was taken from it by unscrupulous persons.

I immediately called Scotiabank customer service to report the matter and was instructed by the representative to visit the branch and fill out an incident report. An investigation would then be done and I would be refunded within 45 days, she said.

I visited the New Kingston branch the following day, as the Oxford branch where I have my account was closed for renovation. While I was at the bank the representative destroyed my card and gave me a new card. She also told me that even though restrictions had been placed on my account, she could see persons still attempting to withdraw money from it.

I kept calling every now and then to get an update on the investigation but as I was getting no clear answers, I revisited the branch approximately three weeks later.

When I revisited the branch to see what was happening I discovered that the incident report was never uploaded and that the fraud department had not started an investigation.

After much back and forth the chief operating officer at the Scotiabank Oxford branch where I had the account, agreed to refund me $200,000.

I would then wait for the investigation to be completed to get the balance of $160,000, I agreed and the money was disbursed to my account on June 10, 2020.

I visited a pharmacy the same day (June 10,2020) to get my prescription filled, but when the cashier tried my debit card multiple times and could not complete the transaction, I had to get cash from the ABM.

The following day I received two Scotiabank alerts in my email stating that I had purchases of $134,000 with Best Buy online and $65,000 with Walmart online. These were purchases that had not been made by me.

Thinking that the bank would understand and expedite the issue based on my previous complaint I immediately informed them that my account had been compromised again. But I was advised of the same process, that is “report the issue to the branch and it will take 45 days to complete the investigation.” I was livid.

However, I was able to call Walmart and when I explained the situation they stopped the payment and refunded me the $134,000. Best Buy however, required a call from Scotiabank to have the money returned the same day, but Scotiabank told me that they would call them within the 45-day period.

On completing their investigation, Scotiabank informed me that because the persons had been able to gain access to my PIN I would have to report the matter to the police. I am still to be refunded $294, 000 and would appreciate your help in this matter.

SW

Dear SW

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Scotiabank and notes that you have been refunded the $294,000 that was stolen from your account.

We wish you all the best.

PAYMENT TO WRONG FLOW ACCOUNT

Dear Claudienne:

I paid my November 2019 Flow bill of $5,000 to an incorrect account number. I have tried repeatedly to get the company to sort out the matter but, to no avail.

Could you please help me? Thank you.

KJ

Dear KJ

Tell Claudienne contacted FLOW and has been advised that the payment has now been transferred to the correct account.

Flow also said that you have provided them with a new e-mail address to which monthly bills for your account will be sent.

We wish you all the best.

