Dealing with the tough matter of ABM fraud

Dear Claudienne:

I have an account with the National Commercial Bank Jamaica (NCBJ) Portmore branch. On July 22, 2020, I went to the ABM at the Scotia Bank in Portmore to withdraw $25,000. Upon receiving my receipt, I realised that a large sum of money was missing from my account. I immediately called NCBJ Customer Care and was told of a series of unauthorised transactions that were done to my account from locations I have never been to in my life.

On July 23, 2020, I went in to the NCBJ Portmore branch to report the issue. Upon receiving my bank statement from the bank's representative and looking at it, I indicated to her all the transactions that I was not aware of. The representative calculated that the fraudulent transactions I did not make, they totalled $650,000.

I was told by the NCBJ representative that the investigation would take up to 21 days. I told her that the length of time it would take the bank to do the investigation was unacceptable as nine months earlier there had been fraudulent transactions from my account and the bank had not yet refunded me the money that had been stolen.

The first incident of theft from my account in November 2019, when I had over $300,000 in my account. On October 24,2019 an NCBJ representative called and asked me if I had made large withdrawals from my account consecutively. When I told him that I had not, he informed me that a total of $300,000 was drawn from my account. I was extremely surprised and angry and he then told me to report it to the branch, which I did.

After a few days someone from the bank called and told me that they had completed the investigation. The bank claimed that it was my genuine card and PIN that had been used for the transactions. I got so angry because the conclusion was false. The bank then advised me to report the matter to the police fraud unit.

On November 8, 2019, I reported the matter to the police who took a statement and advised me that they would request camera footage from NCBJ. The police told me that once they had completed their investigation and the camera footage showed that I had not done those transactions they would provide the bank with a report stating that a fraud had been committed. NCBJ on receiving the report would then replace the money that had been stolen from my account.

However, after that I kept getting the run around. At first I was told by the police that sufficient time had not passed for them to complete the investigation. Another time I called and was told by the constable that it was sent off to his supervisor.

After about three months, I called and request to speak to the constable's supervisor. The supervisor sergeant advised me to visit the NCBJ office at the Atrium New Kingston, and request the camera footage. The security at the Atrium sent me to the NCBJ fraud department on Trafalgar Road to obtain the camera footage. But when I went there I was told that the police fraud unit had to request the footage themselves by e-mail.

I then called the sergeant and told him what the NCBJ fraud department said. It has been 10 months since I last spoke to the police sergeant and up to now I have not been told by the police or bank of a resolution to my problem,

So in July when I discovered the $650,000 fraud from the account and was referred to the manager of the branch, she told me that she would have the matter expedited.

It's been days now since I reported the $650,000 fraud and each time I speak with an NCBJ representative I am told that the investigation is complete or that the matter is still being investigated. No one is able to tell me anything concrete and I am extremely frustrated and annoyed because they do not appear to understand the seriousness of this matter. I have a lot of bills to pay and a child to feed, I try very hard to earn my money the best way possible.

I was advised by a friend to contact you regarding my situation and hope you can help me to get some answers.



MC

Dear MC

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with NCBJ on your matter.

NCBJ has sent the following response to the Tell Claudienne column:

“We acknowledge receipt of your e-mails. However, as you are aware NCBJ is unable to comment on these issues without the explicit written consent of the particular customer.

We advise that once an issue like this is reported to NCBJ, our Fraud Prevention Unit then manages any required investigation and communicates with the customer regarding the outcome.

We continue to encourage customers who suspect that their NCBJ credit or debit cards/accounts have been compromised to contact our Customer Care Centre directly at 888-622-3477.”

Tell Claudienne has learned that the NCBJ Fraud Prevention Unit has done a thorough investigation and has had a face to face meeting with you. As a result of their investigations the bank has decided that you will not be refunded for the transactions totalling $300,000 and $650,000 that you claim you did not make from your account.

You are aware that your debit card password should be disclosed to no other person, but in a conversation with the Tell Claudienne column you disclosed that on one occasion while you were in hospital to give birth to your child, you gave your debit card to your husband to withdraw money from your account.

In your complaint to the column you also admitted that you were told by NCBJ that on completing their investigations they had concluded “that it was my genuine card and PIN” that had been used to do the transactions.

We wish you all the best.