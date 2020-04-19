Delay receiving pension for deceased mother

Dear Claudienne

I was reading through some of your articles the other day, and I saw that you have helped a number of people who have had issues with receiving money owed to them from companies including the Accountant General Department (AGD). I am hoping that you can please assist as I am having similar issues with them. I am to receive my mother's pension as she passed away a few years ago and I am her next of kin.

I really feel as though I have hit a wall, and I am not sure what else I can do. This issue has been dragging on for months, and I urgently need the money.

I received the grant of administration/letter of administration from my lawyer who submitted the request to the AGD in early to mid-December of 2019. The person who was originally handling the case informed my lawyer that he or she would make the payout by the end of January 2020.

I made contact with the AGD near the end of January, but it was very hard to get through to anyone and it took several attempts. At that time I was told that that person was no longer handling the matter and someone else had taken over the case.

When I got through to the person to whom my file had been assigned she informed me that the AGD had to determine if my mother was indebted to the government. She said that she had sent the file to the indebtedness department in early to mid-January 2020, for checks to be made, before the money could be disbursed to me. She informed me that this check would take two to three weeks. She said that the AGD was aiming to make the payment by the end of February 2020.

I told her that in my opinion the checks were unnecessary as the letter I received from the Ministry of Finance had already confirmed that my mother was not indebted to the government.

She said that regardless of what the letter had stated it was a policy requirement for the AGD to conduct its own checks.

I kept following up with her but nothing has improved and on each occasion that I speak to her she tells me that she has no control over what happens in the indebtedness department and is waiting on them to complete their checks.

So to date (March 27, 2020) no payment has been made over to my account.

My lawyer said that the usual time frame for the indebtedness department to do their checks is two to three weeks so we are both confused and cannot understand why it is taking so long for them to complete their checks in a situation where the finance ministry has already investigated the matter and has stated that she was not indebted to the government.

I don't feel very confident that I am even going to get the money at this point. It feels that this will keep dragging on, and I will hear the same story every month with no resolution.

I urgently need the funds as I am recently out of a job and the money would greatly help me to get back on my feet. I need the money to help with my bills, as I will not be able to keep borrowing money from my relatives. There is a limit to how much they can help me financially.

This red tape is extremely frustrating to me. My mother worked for the government for over 30 years and this situation is really not fair.

We are all being impacted by the COVID-19 situation and my fear is that it will further slow down government processes.

I am trying to stay positive and am requesting your assistance to bring a quick resolution to this matter.

GB

Dear GB

Tell Claudienne has brought your concerns to the attention of the Accountant General Department.

The column has received the following e-mail from the Communications & Customer Relations Unit of the AGD:

“Please be advised that before the estate payment is disbursed a comprehensive audit must be done to ascertain any indebtedness of the deceased to the Government of Jamaica.

The audit report may take up to eight weeks in the first instance, pending the findings during the process.

Nonetheless, please be informed that we are committed to disbursing the amount payable to the deceased's estate less the indebtedness to the Government of Jamaica on or before April 30, 2020.”

If you are not in receipt of the money by April 30, 2020 please let us know so that the column can continue to follow up the matter.

We wish you all the best.

NIS pension

Dear Claudienne,

I reside in Florida. In May of 2019 I applied for my pension in person at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) office in Montego Bay. I was 65 in November of 2019.



On numerous occasions I tried to check the status of my application. But to date I have received no payment. I am including my information and am requesting your assistance.



NL



Dear NL

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the NIS and we see that you have now received your pension payment. We wish you all the best.



