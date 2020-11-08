Delta Capital buys into Miami-based Caribshopper for US$1.4 million

Jamaican private equity firm Delta Capital Partners has bought into Miami-based online marketing company Caribshopper with a capital investment of US$1.4 million.

With this capital investment, Delta Capital controls 25 per cent of the online company, which provides a digital marketplace for purchasing Caribbean-made products. Caribshopper is an e-commerce solution that gives manufacturers throughout the region a platform to successfully sell their products internationally.

CaribShopper's marketplace showcases Caribbean foods, apparel, arts and crafts, jewellery, etc, allowing manufacturers to reach more consumers, sell more products, and deliver goods with ease. Delta Capital Executive Chairman Zachary Harding told Sunday Finance that the investment being made by his company represents “a good buy”, particularly given the fact that Caribshopper is expanding its business throughout the Caribbean.

Harding highlighted the many positive spin-offs for Jamaican manufacturers and their Caribbean counterparts given the wide market being made available by CaribShopper. Describing Caribshopper as “the Amazon of the Caribbean”, the Delta Capital executive chairman pointed to the vast market potential for the company, especially as it expands to other islands in the Caribbean.

When asked about the source of funding for this investment, Harding remarked, “Our funding comes from the region and speaks to the confidence of where we are in our business cycle.” He had high praises for Caribshopper, as a start-up company and the team behind the business, making reference to its founder and current Chief Executive Officer Kadion Preston.

“It's Kadion's vision we were very impressed with. He's already established the relationships...We see ourselves as being a strategic partner to really support the business,” Harding explained.

MORE FUNDING BEING SOUGHT

With the US$1.4-million seed funding from Delta Capital secured, Preston is already in the capital market seeking more funding, which he expects to raise before the end of the year. Preston aims to close out the company's seed funding round at US$2.2 million by November 15. When pressed by Sunday Finance as to whether Delta Capital will be putting up the additional seed funding, Harding responded that this could be a distinct possibility but would say nothing more on the matter.

To date, Caribshopper has secured US$1.55 million in total funding from which the online, e-commerce outfit has been able to execute on a lot of its plans, including assisting merchants with marketing whilst helping manufacturers in the region to grow their customer base.

Delta Capital's $1.4-million equity injection comes shortly after Caribshopper's online marketing platform soft launch on October 15, which came after a beta test phase that began in May this year. With the soft launch, Caribshopper is now open to any customer seeking Caribbean-made goods from the more than 200 Jamaican merchants on the platform.

Prior to its official launch, over 130 products were sold on the platform, with an average ship time of about three days for US buyers.

CARIBSHOPPER'S TRINIDAD LAUNCH AND WIPAY ALLIANCE

Caribshopper plans to launch in Trinidad in the coming days, with the hope that this could be done before Black Friday, which is two weeks away. Delta Capital's equity injection in Caribshopper follows that of Trinidad-based, digital-based payment company, WiPay, which has a presence throughout the Caribbean, including an office in Jamaica.

In addition to the capital investment, WiPay earlier this year completed a strategic partnership with Caribshopper, which has resulted in online shopping in the Caribbean being made easier. The partnership brings together e-commerce and a digital payment platform to transact commerce internationally, at the click of a button.

WiPay is at the forefront of digital e-commerce, allowing anyone connected to the Internet to move money quickly, safely, and easily for both banked and unbanked users. The company has seen explosive growth in Jamaica since 2019, when its bill payment product was introduced to the market.

Jamaica became the third Caribbean country where the service is available.