Derrimon expanding its online presence with new hi-tech software

Food and commodities distributor Derrimon Trading has gone hi-tech and will be increasing its online presence and information technology systems with a new state-of-the-art software dubbed Enterprise Resource Programme (ERP).

This new ERP software will provide Derrimon Trading with the scalability it needs to grow its online presence and ordering systems and prevent last year's occurrence in which the company's online system was overwhelmed on three occasions. This was as a result of a flood of orders, which started to back up.

Derrimon's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Derrick Cotterell said the new ERP system can further grow the business.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Observer Business Forum, Cotterell remarked, “We are using the most modern technology available so that the business can benefit from the latest technology,” in reference to the ERP system.

He explained that the software is international and very scalable. Cotterell told Sunday Finance that, at present, Derrimon is rolling out the new system and is about 70-75 per cent complete, promising that the system will be live in the second quarter of 2021 based on the current phased roll-out that is being done.

VERSATILITY OF THE NEW ERP SYSTEM

Commenting on the versatility of the new software system, Cotterell explained that, “The technology will give Derrimon the opportunity if and when we desire for a self-checkout, as is being done in North America.” He stated that this self-checkout mechanism is being utilised in the two Brooklyn grocery store businesses, Foodsaver New York and Good Food for Less, for which Derrimon Trading recently acquired the majority interest.

Cotterell made the point that one of the benefits of the acquisitions is that Derrimon can learn from using the ERP at these two subsidiaries, noting that based on the experience gained this mechanism can easily be pivoted to Jamaica. He contended that this ERP system is not only fast, but now Derrimon Trading has over 200 per cent more capacity than it had before.

There is also the added advantage of scaling the system even further to cater for future unexpected needs. Referring to last years' experience, Cotterell remarked with a chuckle, “We are now in a situation to prevent a recurrence because we have the added capacity than we need.”