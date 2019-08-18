Diamonds International donates $150,000 to Falmouth hospital

The Diamonds International Jamaica store located at the cruise ship port in Falmouth, Trelawny, recently donated $150,000 to assist the Falmouth Public General Hospital to raise J$150,000 for much needed medical equipment. The money was raised through a fashion and entertainment event organised by the store and held at Margaritaville in Ocho Rios.

Diamonds International is an international jewellery retailer with over 130 locations throughout the Caribbean, Alaska, and Mexico. The Jamaican store based at the Falmouth pier is one of the biggest employers in the area with over 60 people from in and around the town working for the company.

Sangeeta Sharma, assistant general manager of Diamonds International Jamaica, informed that the company does not want to limit its contribution to the area to just employment.

“The growth of recent years in Falmouth was anticipated but not at the significant level at which it has taken place,” she said.

“The town and the hospital need a lot more help in this development. We definitely want to help out more with the schools, infirmary, and the hospital.”

The fashion and entertainment event dubbed 'Ignite The Catwalk' was conceptualised with the help of sponsors and a team of volunteers. Participants included fashion designers, Coral Kazoom, Chrysols, Keddazle, and Teja Collections. Event coordinators, Tie Di Knot, and make-up artists, Unique Beauty, also participated along with models from the Face Impressions Modelling Agency. Performers included Chyna Wayne, Naveesh, and Gilgameesh.

“It fills my heart with joy and excitement to play a part in such a great event,” enthused Guy Regev, general manager of Diamonds International Jamaica.

“The hospitals eventually are there to serve us all, and we are literally giving back and lending a helping hand to ourselves. If this event and the funds that were raised through it will help even one single person, then it means the world to me.”

The hospital is in need of a cardiotocography machine, a heavy-duty industrial suction machine, a radiant warmer, a hand-held foetal Doppler and a vital signs machine.

Sharma explained that the money raised is just the beginning of trying to provide these items. Her company will purchase what it can with the money it has allocated so far; and she is encouraging other corporate entities to make whatever contribution they can to the cause.

“The acting chief executive officer of the Falmouth Public General Hospital Princess Wedderburn gave a speech at the 'Ignite' The Catwalk” event at Margaritaville where she said that private and public partnerships are very important, and she wants to encourage other businesses to also join hands in helping the hospital.” Sharma emphasised.