Digicel rolls out safe, free delivery service for LTE SIM swops
In a move aimed at making it easier for Jamaicans to stay safe and maintain social distancing when carrying out everyday activities, Digicel is introducing a convenient, free delivery option for mobile customers to get home or office delivery for their required upgrade to a new LTE SIM.
The move forms part of the company's push towards ensuring that all customers are able to enjoy faster data speeds, more reliable service, and new services that work best with an LTE SIM.
Upgrading to an LTE SIM, according to Digicel, is quick and easy. Once contacted by a Digicel agent, customers will make the necessary delivery arrangements. Customers can dial *141# and then press SEND to check if they'll require an LTE SIM upgrade. For those who'll require a new LTE SIM, but have yet to be contacted by a Digicel agent, they're invited to use the MyDigicel app and make a request via Ruby - the digital customer service assistant.
Chief Commercial Officer for Digicel Wenise Davis noted, “The health and well-being of our customers is our primary concern during these trying times. This is why we are taking all the preventative measures that we possibly can, by providing a safe, convenient safe way for them to upgrade their SIM from the comfort of their homes.”
Davis added, “With our free LTE SIM upgrade, our customers are able to take full advantage of better security features, clearer voice quality, and super-fast mobile data speeds on our expanded LTE network, now available in over 500 towns and cities. I'm encouraging everyone to take full advantage of this free upgrade now.”
As an incentive, Digicel is offering all newly upgraded customers a gift of 12GB of data to test-drive the LTE service. The data can be used for streaming, uploading and downloading content, or making voice and video calls using BiP or other messaging apps.
