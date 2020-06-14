DOWN…BUT NOT OUT

Restaurant owners inside the fashionable Market Place commercial space on Constant Spring Road in Kingston say that with the absence of their usual diners they have suffered tremendous losses since Covid-19 took root.

During a tour of the facility this week, several of the restaurateurs who spoke with the Jamaica Observer's Sunday Finance said that they had experienced about 50-70 per cent in losses. This they said was severely impacted by social distancing, reduced hours, and stay-at-home orders which have restrained regular customers.

Chadi Chadid, the owner of Beruit, a Lebanese restaurant, said that things have been hard, especially given the fact that the usual buzzing food joint has had to scale down its dining activities.

“Dining at the moment is down to zero; we are not getting any tables, nobody. A few customers will come during the day to get a takeout, but that's about it. With these takeouts, its normally just the main course, but usually, in dining, they would order an appetiser, main course, dessert, and drinks— so we are losing business right there as well, as customers are just taking the main course and that's it,” he shared.

He said that before the virus outbreak, they had excellent customer support, especially during the later evening, but this has been compromised by the earlier closing hours due to the curfew restrictions.

Lisa-Gaye Chin, who co-owns the Fromage Brasserie with her husband Kirk Chin, also expressed similar sentiments, noting an almost 80 per cent downward spiral of business activities since the first day of the country's first confirmed case in March.

She said that as a result of the losses incurred they have had to make some hard decisions, including to lay off staff across all restaurants, including its Café Dulche and Zac's Smoke Shack operations.

“We hit rock bottom, we had to lay off staff, we tried not to at first, but it was not something that we could have prevented. We have about 150 staff members in all our restaurants, and we had to lay off about 50 per cent.

“It's been rough for us, but we have been trying our best to hang on without throwing in the towel. We are pivoting on new menu items to encourage customers to come back out, and let them know that we are safely trying to reopen dining with the necessary social distancing and sanitisation measures. We have also introduced specials—lunch specials. Since we are not having a lot of dining, we have also been focusing on takeouts, family meals among other things in the different restaurants we have,” she told Sunday Finance.

Chin said that with a lot of annual events such as food tastings, festivals, and celebrations being cancelled, they have been busy promoting their offerings and experimenting with new menus to excite the palate.

Vivek Chatani, owner of a neighbouring Indian restaurant— Saffron, shared that while dining is down in his restaurant, the business has had to survive from takeout services and other strategies.

“We have been focusing much more on takeouts because dining is limited. There was no dining, but now they are allowing up to 10 people, so we have been focusing a lot on takeouts. We do curbside pickups, deliveries, and we were giving promotions of desserts with takeouts as well.

“These have kept the business going but not at the levels which it was before the arrival of the pandemic,” he said.

The expected completion of the ongoing renovations of the Market Place facility next month— which will allow for more extensive and more comfortable dining on the outside — and the gradual reopening of the economy, business activity at the restaurants will pick up.

“We are happy that the times are getting back to normal, as when the curfew hours were at 3'o clock it was impossible to do any form of business. We are happy with the gradual reopening. Even though we understand why everything was done as it was for everyone's safety, including us— we are happy that we are getting back to some form of business,” Chatani said.