Don't sell the golden goose!

T he saying goes “Kill not the goose that lays the golden egg” and it is based on a story as taken from Wikipedia about a cottager and his wife who had a goose that laid a golden egg every day. They supposed that the hen must contain a great lump of gold in its inside, and in order to get the gold they killed her.

Having done so, they found to their surprise that the hen differed in no respect from their other hens. The foolish pair, thus hoping to become rich all at once, deprived themselves of the gain which they were assured day by day.

Why is this so important?

You may not actually own a golden goose (if you do, please share the wealth!) but you may be surprised at the things that are legitimate substitutes.

One of the first things that come to mind is your house (believe it or not). My friends often refer to the concept of being house poor — This is a real phenomenon. It takes place when you purchase your first house and you are so thrilled, but then the expenses of maintaining the house and servicing the mortgage, along with your other responsibilities can significantly reduce your liquidity.

But what do you do? The financial institutions will remind you about home equity loans etc. Most times, your goose, I mean your house, is increasing in value, and you may be tempted to just sell and pocket the money. This is tricky. Stories abound of people who have done this, only to have real estate values continue to rise and they are now not in a position to purchase a comparable home.

What if the golden goose is your business?

No doubt, you have worked extremely hard to build up your business and sacrificed years and years of your 'good' years. Maybe you feel that you have more than earned it, and now is the time to enjoy the fruits of your success.

So, what do you do? You sell the business.

I have had this discussion with quite a few businessmen, and the Walmart Model shows you what is possible. Let us say that your children or child does not wish to take over the business or has no passion for it or maybe you have no children at all. The Walmart Model makes certain the family retains the shares in the business, but they hire an outsider to run the business.

Apple, after Steve Jobs died, did not go to a family member, but naturally his widow and children retained the shares.

So, if it is at all possible, it is good to retain a viable and profitable business.

Selling geese or assets provides you with fresh challenges.

What are you going to do with the proceeds? Do you have another house to purchase? Do you have another business that you want to go in? Finding a new asset is exciting and a great use of the funds. But what if you are going to put it in cash, in an account that is really easy to access and then life pops up, your family member is ill, expenses suddenly increase and little by little you are depleting those funds. It is much easier to spend cash than it is to spend a house!

I am not saying you can never sell anything. I am simply cautioning against selling without having a comparable substitute in terms of the asset.

Unfortunately a lot of people get fooled into thinking certain sums are a lot of money, only to realise in future years that the money is not stretching the way they thought it would, and in addition, it is almost finished, and there is no asset left to generate any funds.

This is particularly important when you are retired.

The trend where a distinguished career leads to one writing a book is a good one, as this is potentially another goose.It may not pay off right away, but like a song that has been recorded, you have laid a foundation that hopefully will one day pay off.

Yanique Leiba-Ebanks, CFA, FRM is the AVP, Pensions & Portfolio Investments at Sterling Asset Management.