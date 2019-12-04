Early retirement for policeman brings decade of issues

Dear Claudienne

I was a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). I retired on April 5, 2007 after serving for 30 years and nine months.

I should have been sent on an additional 70 days' vacation leave prior to my retirement for leave earned for the period March 8, 2002 to April 14, 2004. However, I was not granted this because of the improper action of the commanding officer who was in charge of the St Catherine Division at the time.

After I applied to have my vacation leave accumulated, on September 17, 2019, I received information from the police Human Resource Department that the matter would be dealt with at a board meeting on October 8, 2019. I was further advised that if it was approved I would be paid at the 2004 salary rate. However, that would be improper as the payment is usually at the rate existing in the year in which the leave is granted. In my case I should have been paid for the 70 days at the same rate I would have been paid for vacation leave granted to me prior to my retirement.

Because I was not granted the 70 days' leave prior to my retirement I have lost about three months salary, three months from my service, and the calculation of my retirement benefits has also been affected.

I was paid two year's salary and allowances as if I had worked for the next two years. This money, along with the amount earned for the few days I worked in April 2007, was paid as my salary for the month of April 2007, which was my last pay.

All statutory deductions, including my pension contribution, was calculated and deducted from my salary as usual.

The retirement benefits awarded to me do not reflect the pensionable salary and emoluments I had received in April 2007 and in accordance with the Pension Act. The retirement benefits I am now receiving were calculated using a yearly salary of $1,142,399.

However, when I retired in April 2007, my P24 and my income tax returns listed my pensionable salary and emoluments $2,354,534.16.

I wrote to the commissioner of police on December 16, 2016, January 17, 2014, and April 4, 2014 and Police headquarters replied to each letter saying that the matter is receiving the necessary attention.

I have also written to Peter Phillips, the former minister of finance and the public service, who advised me that he had referred the matter to the financial secretary.

I received a letter from the Financial Secretary informing me of the salary and allowances used to calculate my benefits. As a result, I wrote to the financial secretary and submitted my pay advice for the month of April 2007, and my income tax return for 2007. I have also written to the current minister of finance and public service and the Ministry of National Security, but to date I have not received a response from them.

The Office of the Public Defender, whose intervention I requested, has been investigating the matter and on May 13, 2019, the deputy public defender wrote the following letter to the financial secretary at the Ministry of Finance :

“Re: Post-retirement benefit - JCF/45XX E B

1. We have attached a statement from EB, done in his own hand, along with attachments thereto. We are submitting it to you, in pursuance of our long-running investigation into the complaint by EB disputing the calculation of his post-retirement benefits.

2. Central to EB's concern is the non-payment of accumulated vacational leave. The accumulation was as a direct result to his immediate supervisor's deliberate decision not to release him at the time, owing to the exigencies of the service, and this was despite the Police High Command's directive for him to proceed on leave. As the matter now stands, the JCF is relying and resting on the High Command and have denied the application for his accumulation, deliberately ignoring the raw fact that EB was denied this leave by the Divisional Command.

3. While we do not question the authority of your predecessor who authored this letter dated October 29, 2012, we humbly ask if you would be kind enough to revisit the matter. This with a view to applying the algorithm consistent with the facts and circumstances of EB in order to yield a just result.

4. By copying this letter to the solicitor general, we invite her intervention. EB is prepared to accept her decision on the point(s) of law involved in the determination of this long standing and contentious issue.”

Up to the time of writing to the Tell Claudienne column on September 23, 2019 the financial secretary has not responded to the letter from the Office of the Public Defender.

I am requesting your help as I am anxious to know if there is anything the financial secretary can do to have the issues resolved.

EB

Dear EB

Tell Claudienne contacted the Communications Unit of the Ministry of Finance (MOF). Since we have been communicating with the MOF, we have been informed that the financial secretary has requested the Pensions Unit of the MOF to do an investigation and respond to the Office of the Public Defender.

On December 4, 2019 Tell Claudienne was told that the MOF Pensions Unit had informed the public defender that your request for your pension to be recalculated had been denied.

You sent Tell Claudienne, by WhatsApp, the letter dated December 2, 2019 that the MOF Pensions Unit sent to the Office of the Public Defender. The letter states the following:

“This serves to inform that EB's file was thoroughly reviewed and the Pensions Unit is unable to grant his request to recalculate his pension.

The records indiate the following:

1. EB was granted early retirement at the age of 50 years, after serving 30 years, nine months and seven days in keeping with Section 56 (1) (a) (iii) of the Constabulary Force (Amendment) Act, 2002.

2. EB's retirement benefits were calculated using pensionable emoluments totalling $1,142.399, detailed as follows:

* Salary $807,679

* Housing allowance $295, 320

* Seniority allowance $39,400

The rates came into effect on April 1, 2007, just days prior to his retirement, with effect from April 5,2007. His retirement benefits were verfied by the Auditor General's Department.

EB participated in the Early Retirement Programme administrated by the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Under the programme , participants are offered their regular retirement benefits for their pensionable service with the force and an incentive. The incentive he received represents two years' salary and allowances, which were paid by the Ministry of National Security (JCF). Please note that the incentive was not pensionable.

In view of the aforementioned, there is no basis to re-compute EB's pension.

Please note that the Pension Unit is unable to address EB's query regarding his leave entitlement, as this matter does not fall within our area of responsibility. It is recommended that contact be made with the JCF

The delay in responding is regretted.”

We note that you are continuing to have dialogue with the Public Defender's Office in regard to the leave issues.

We wish you all the best.