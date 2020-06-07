Economic Diplomacy Programme launched

JAMAICA Promotions Corporation (Jampro) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) have officially launched a new Economic Diplomacy Programme (EDP) aimed at aggressively promoting Jamaica as the ideal country for investment and trade opportunities.

The EDP signals Jampro and the MFAFT's efforts to protect the country's economic gains made before the island was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EDP includes marketing and engagement activities that will also enhance Jamaica's presence internationally. The partners hope to achieve this through increased strategic collaboration while engaging investors and international buyers.

A critical component of the programme will be the exploration of opportunities with business leaders in the Caribbean Diaspora, as well as Africa, the Middle East, Asia, North America, Central and South America, and Europe.

The EDP will have a pilot period of one year, with a dedicated work plan to guide activities, accountability, and expected outcomes.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith, economic diplomacy is at the core of Jamaica's foreign policy.

“It plays a critical role in advancing the Government's economic growth agenda through building strategic relationships and leveraging our overseas presence to promote Jamaica's trade and investment interests. Despite the disruptions to supply chains and markets, COVID-19 offers us an opportunity to explore new avenues to further this agenda. The execution of the EDP is therefore timely, and the ministry is looking forward to its collaboration with Jampro to increase economic development of the country,” she stated.

Jampro's President Diane Edwards shared similar sentiments.

“The EDP is happening at a crucial period as we look for new ways to build Jamaica's economy post-COVID-19. We want to position Jamaica as the place to do business for international clients, as well as business leaders in the Diaspora, who are thinking of their next move during the expected economic recovery,” Edwards said.