ESTATE CORNER: Executor refuses to disclose the last will and testament

Beneficiaries often enquire what their rights are in relation to their entitlement under a will and whether the executor has a duty to disclose the deceased's last will and testament. Beneficiaries usually want to know how much money they are going to receive or be able to identify their interest in an estate. In some cases, they may want information in relation to the assets and liabilities of the estate.

Most of these enquiries arise from concerns about the manner in which an estate is being administered and uncooperative or secretive behaviour. It is human nature to be inquisitive and/or mistrustful when information is withheld from us. Common complaints include:

1) the executor failing to provide the beneficiary with a copy of the will, and as a result the beneficiary does not know what he/she is entitled to; and

2) the beneficiary not being provided with information in relation to the asset and liability position of the estate, and is being kept in the dark when it comes to information in relation to the estate and its administration.

THE EXECUTOR'S FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION TO BENEFICIARIES

Beneficiaries of estates have certain rights that are protected by law.

When entering into a discussion of the rights of beneficiaries in estates, a useful starting point is the nature of the relationship between the beneficiaries and the executors. An executor stands in a fiduciary relationship to all beneficiaries of the estate. 'Fiduciary' simply means a relationship of trust. This relationship is central to the rights of beneficiaries, and the obligations of executors in estates. The executor has been entrusted with the assets of the estate and the power to administer the estate in the interest of the beneficiaries of the estate. The executor must, therefore, discharge his or her duties with due care and loyalty to the beneficiaries.

IDENTIFYING A BENEFICIARY'S INTEREST IN AN ESTATE

A beneficiary should be promptly informed of their entitlement under a will or, if there is no will, their entitlement on the deceased's intestacy (the rules governing the distribution of an estate in the absence of a will).

When a beneficiary has not been properly informed of their entitlement, the law provides beneficiaries with certain rights to access information relating to their entitlement. Those rights include the right to receive a copy of the will. Once a beneficiary receives a copy of the will, they will usually be able to identify their interest in the estate. If they are unable to do so due to the complexity of the document, they should seek the assistance of an experienced estate attorney.

SEEKING INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE NATURE OF THE ESTATE'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

A beneficiary's right to information in relation to the operation of an estate is historically steeped in English law, which has continued to inform Jamaican law. It has been an accepted legal principle for many years that estate documents 'belong' to the beneficiaries and are, in a sense, the property of the beneficiaries. Access to those documents is an entitlement that should not be denied by the executors.

For a beneficiary to effectively monitor the administration of estate property, it goes without saying that the beneficiary needs information regarding the performance of the executor's duties and powers. To this end, the law has imposed on executors and trustees a duty to account to beneficiaries. However, the nature of the beneficiary's interest can dictate the extent of the information they are entitled to.

A beneficiary that holds an interest in a specific asset (for instance a car, property, or a bank account) has a right to access information in relation to that specific asset, but generally nothing more. For example, a beneficiary that receives a specific gift of a car under a will is entitled to access information in relation to the car (such as the registration papers). They are not, strictly speaking, entitled to access information in relation to the other assets of the estate, unless there are special circumstances.

The rights of a beneficiary holding a residual or remainder interest in an estate are much broader. As a residuary beneficiary of an estate, the entitlement to access to information extends to the ability to access information relating to the management and administration of the estate in its entirety.

A beneficiary entitled to an interest in remainder in an estate has a right to access all information about the estate, and a right to see estate documents, as this is information about the beneficiary's own property. As every transaction occurring in the estate will ultimately affect that beneficiary's interest, they are entitled to a full accounting of the estate. In the event that information is withheld, the beneficiary can approach the Court to compel the executor to provide the relevant information.

FURTHER RIGHTS OF BENEFICIARIES

The above summaries are not exhaustive. Beneficiaries have further rights in estates, including:

1) the right to be informed of the expected date of distribution and any delay that may be occasioned;

2) where the beneficiaries are due to receive a legacy, to receive that legacy within 12 months of the deceased's death, or if paid outside that period, to be paid their legacy together with interest as prescribed by the legislation; and

3) to be advised of any litigation against the estate that may affect their entitlement under the will or intestacy.

It is very important that you take steps to find out about your entitlements in an estate if you are a likely beneficiary.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Where you think that an executor is being deceptive, you may:

1) seek mediation; or

2) seek independent legal advice, to ensure your interests are protected against this type of potential harm.

Charmaine Smith Bonia is chief servant officer and attorney-at-law at LegalForum International. She is a United States immigration law and estate planning practitioner. A member of both the Florida and Jamaican Bar, Charmaine is a former Florida state prosecutor and a trained mediator. E-mail - charmaine.smith@legalforumlaw.com.