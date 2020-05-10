EU and IICA launch app for the agri-food sector during COVID-19

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the European Union (EU) developed an application that provides preventive recommendations and measures to strengthen bio-safety within the agri-food chain of countries in the Americas.

This initiative, which is being implemented within the framework of the Agro-Innova project, is geared towards agricultural producers and workers in the field as well as those involved in distribution, transportation, agroindustry operations, supply centres, wholesale markets and local fairs.

The platform was created to provide a concrete response to requests made by ministers and secretaries of agriculture in the region.

Director general of IICA, Manuel Otero, highlighted the institute's efforts to channel all of its specialised technical cooperation services towards addressing regional demands and strategies. He also referred to the institute's desire to strengthen synergies with its primary partners, such as the EU, in order to provide concrete responses to better address the impact of the crisis on the agrifood sector.

Likewise, Alberto Menghini, head of the European Union's regional cooperation team, highlighted the relevance of actions generated by the EU and IICA within the framework of regional projects. He remarked that the application was an example of innovation and an effective response to current conditions.

The Innovative Multi-Strata Agroforestry Systems in the Central American Dry Corridor (Agro-Innova) project is an ambitious initiative aimed at increasing climate resilience and improving food security among 3,000 small-scale producers of basic grains.