Eva Lewis — trained scientist now banking head

After spending her entire 33-year banking career at Citibank, which eventually culminated in her appointment as the chief country officer and corporate bank head in early 2017, Eva Lewis shares her thoughts on her role as a female chief executive officer in Jamaica's commercial banking system.

Although Lewis' graduated with a double major in microbiology and immunology at Western University, her journey changed when she did an MBA with a focus in health care and took up her initial role at Citibank in 1987.

Since joining the bank, Lewis has led Citi's Merchant and Corporate Bank and worked in several roles which included country treasurer at one point. Her role at the bank even afforded her the opportunity to work on two debt exchanges for the Government and as a mentor to several young bankers who now lead other banking firms.

Apart from her formal duties at Citibank, Lewis is a board member of the American Chamber of Commerce and Arts Foundation of Edna Manley College. She's also a member of the International Women's Forum and chairs the mentorship committee of the Women's Leadership Initiative in Jamaica.

Citibank Jamaica is a subsidiary of the New York-based Citigroup and held $22.3 billion in assets at the end of December 2019.

OBSERVER SUNDAY FINANCE (OSF): As of this month, there will be four female heads of the commercial banks. As one of these women, how do you feel or react to this news that representation for women has increased at this corporate level? Also, how do you feel about the increasing participation of women at the executive and board level versus middle management?

EVA LEWIS (EL): I am obviously very pleased that we have more women represented at the senior most leadership level in the banking sector. I congratulate Audrey Tugwell [Henry] (ScotiaBank's president and CEO) on her well-deserved promotion and as a Citi alum, I take great pride in her achievement. Diversity at the leadership level should always be embraced and encouraged for the development of inclusive cultures across all business sectors I believe that increasing participation of women at the executive and board level brings diversity of thought, experience and creativity so necessary for growth and innovation in a this global marketplace.

OSF: You were appointed the head of Citi Jamaica nearly three years ago. Since then, how have you impacted the bank's performance?

EL: The bank has certainly maintained strong and profitable performance. Hopefully my leadership in the past three years has demonstrated a commitment to serve our clients with excellence as well as my team.

OSF: How do you see your role as a woman leader influencing the next generation of corporate aspirants who seek to reach similar levels of success?

EL: I hope it demonstrates to the next generation that true leadership is really gender neutral and that with the right focus, character, and competencies, success is achievable.

OSF: What's been your greatest achievement in your 30-plus years of banking experience?

EL: Apart from becoming the first female leader of the Citi Jamaica franchise, it would have to be playing a role in managing some of the best talent in Jamaican financial industry.