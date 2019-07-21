Executive appointments at Scotia Group Jamaica Limited
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Scotia Group is announcing the appointments of Debra Spence-Lopez as vice-president for sales and services at Scotia Insurance and Wealth and Marco-Dane Gordon as vice-president business support at Scotia Investments.
With her appointment on July 1, Lopez-Spence is now the executive lead for sales and service in Jamaica for insurance, wealth management and investments, ensuring business strategies, plans and initiatives are executed in line with policies and company objectives, a release from Scotia Group informed.
Lopez-Spence steps into her new post with over 20 years' experience in financial services spanning investments, wealth management and insurance. She was formerly the vice-president of sales and service for Scotia Insurance.
Gordon is now responsible for the coordination of operational support for all client facing units including sales, treasury and asset management.
He started his career at Scotiabank in 2006 in retail banking. Gordon was then promoted to progressively senior roles at Scotia in retail and systems support where he implemented several projects to improve efficiency and automate processes.
Prior to his new appointment, Gordon occupied the position of senior manager, projects and customer insights at Scotia Insurance.
