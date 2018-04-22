Expo launch for Buccaneer single-serve

Buccaneer Jamaican Rum Cake has launched a new line of single-serve snack cakes in addition to its new coconut-flavoured rum cake.

The products, which were launched at Expo Jamaica 2018, follows on Honey Bun's $130-million expansion project earlier this year that saw the company adding a new production line to grow product output and ultimately revenues.

Expo Jamaica is hosted by the Jamaica Manufacturers' Association (JMA) and Jamaica Exporters' Association (JEA). The three day event, which began last Friday, is aimed at bringing together exhibitors to showcase their products to local and international markets.

This year's staging included delegations from Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, and the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce. Japan, Nigeria, Switzerland, South Africa, and first-time registrant Georgia, as well as buyers coming from North America, the United Kingdom, Barbados, Costa Rica, Turks and Caicos, Grenada are also participating.

It also hit a four-year high, registering more than 600 buyers. Honey Bun, among other local companies, reckoned that the expo was a great venue to reveal new products.

“We are excited to share with our local and export markets three new single-serve versions of our luscious rum cakes — original rum cake filled with smooth cream, the original fruit cake, and our new coconut recipe,” newly appointed marketing manager, Danielia McLean said in a press release.

“The seven-and-a half ounce and 24-ounce versions were perfect to share, but just too much for one person in one sitting. We took the decision to reimagine the light, fluffy and fresh rum cakes with rich buttery flavour for one person to savour. We know the markets will especially enjoy the new coconut flavor,” she continued.

The patrons at Expo Jamaica 2018 also had the chance to experience product demonstrations from executive culinary artist Oji Jaja from Ashebre on Friday evening.

“Our products are delicious snacks on their own, but we want our consumers to use them in other ways. They are perfect for parfaits, smoothies, cinnamon French toasts, and Oji will be on hand to show all that all can be done,” McLean added.

Honey Bun (1982) Limited is an independent bakery and has been listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange Junior Market since June 2011. Since then, the company has expanded its repertoire of baked goods to include donuts, breads, buns, cheese breads, raisin buns, cinnamon rolls, and Goldie cakes.