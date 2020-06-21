Export boost

At a time when COVID-19 has caused many businesses across the world to cut production, Jamaican exporters have increased their exports, particularly those who are members of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

Despite the impact of COVID-19, JMEA members increased exports to $12.63 billion during the period January – May 2020, when compared to the same period in 2019. Data gathered by the JMEA and shared exclusively with The Jamaica Observer's Sunday Finance showed that for the same period members exported $587.34 million worth of goods to Caricom.

The biggest growth in exports to the Caribbean by JMEA members went to Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, which saw a 92.23 per cent jump in exports to earn $190.12 million, followed by Belize with an increase in exports of 38.98 per cent to record revenues of $289.28 million. Next was The Bahamas, which recorded a marginal growth in exports of 9.95 per cent to garner $120.45 million in earnings.

NEED FOR MORE DIVERSIFIED ECONOMY

In commenting about the export performance of his members, JMEA president, Richard Pandohie boasted about the achievement and used the occasion to renew his call for Jamaica to restructure its economy to have a more diversified one.

“The manufacturing and export sector has shown resilience during this time and the sector reinforced that as a country we need to have a more diversified economy,” Pandohie declared.

He added, “You can't build an economy that is so lopsided...big opportunity lies in the agro-processing sector, where we can take our natural primary products, process them to further value added and export.”

The JMEA president cited the need to have policies that support and incentivise exports, support innovation and ensure that Jamaicans are investing in creating a more productive workforce that is further along on the value chain.

In concluding, Pandohie emphasised that Jamaicans need to have better jobs to beat the poverty trap and expand the middle class, pointing out that the key to achieving this will be creating more jobs in the manufacturing sector.

NOTED BY GOVERNMENT

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw noting the export performance said that since the outbreak of COVID-19 the total value of manufacturing exports by JMEA members was nothing short of brilliant.

Shaw said that based on a report from the JMEA listing some 20 Jamaican companies, the country has not only been able to replace some imported products such as hand sanitisers with locally made brands, but several companies have recorded increased exports to both traditional and new markets in the UK, Canada, the US and several Caribbean countries.

Making his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate recently, the minister said “The JMEA members especially has shown that their necessity has mothered our invention and exports of goods ranging from sanitisers, cleaning agents, toilet paper, spices and seasoning, bananas, cakes, flour, ackee, dasheen, unsweetened biscuits, and flavoured milk recording notable increases.”

INTERNATIONAL MERCHANDISE TRADE REPORT JANUARY 2020

The latest International Merchandise Trade Report for January 2020 showed that domestic exports earned US$99.3 million, a decrease of 28.5 per cent compared to the US$139 million earned in 2019. The Statistical Institute of Jamaica, which produces the report, stated that lower exports from crude materials (excluding fuels) and food were the main reasons for this decrease.

There was a 59.2 per cent decline in traditional domestic exports. Earnings were valued at US$35.9 million, representing a decrease of 59.2 per cent when compared to the US$88.1 million exported in 2019.

Traditional domestic exports accounted for 36.2 per cent of total domestic exports.

On the other hand, there was a 24.7 per cent increase in non–traditional domestic export, which earned US$63.4 million.

This represents an overall increase of 24.7 per cent when compared to the similar period in 2019.

CARICOM TRADE

Jamaica's imports from Caricom were valued at US$22.7 million at the end of January 2020. This was 43.7 per cent below the US$40.3 million recorded in the comparable period January 2019.

Total exports to Caricom were valued at US$5.3 million, 3.7 per cent less than the US$5.5 million earned in January 2019. Re-exports were valued at US$0.6 million, moving down by 22.5 per cent from the US$0.8 million for the comparable period of January 2019.