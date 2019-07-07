Film commissioner says Sprinter represents new

Film c ommissioner Renee Robinson strongly believes that film-maker Storm Saulter's local feature film Sprinter represents a new era in Jamaican film.

“Storm Saulter and his team have created something that all Jamaicans can be proud of, and we must rally behind it with support – whether by buying a ticket this week or by joining the long-standing advocacy for resources and ecosystem growth for the film industry,” said Robinson.

Robinson was speaking at Jamaica Promotions Corporation's (JAMPRO) Jamaica Film Animation and Music Investor forum recently. In anticipation of the Jamaica premiere across the island which started on Wednesday (July 3), she indicated that the movie shows that locally made content can be displayed on the island and appeal to Jamaican audiences.

“Sprinter opening in theatres in Jamaica demonstrates the true viability of local content on local screens for local audiences; and I hope this will launch more opportunities for visibility for the work of Jamaican filmmakers,” the film commissioner said. “In many ways, Sprinter heralds a new era of Jamaican cinema, one which displays significant potential for economic success and critical acclaim. The Jamaica Film Commission couldn't be prouder.”

Sprinter is a coming-of-age drama that follows 17-year-old Akeem Sharp (Dale Elliott) for his once-in-a-generation speed, who is set to be Jamaica's next big track and field sensation. Akeem hopes his rise in athletics will take him to the US to reunite him with his mother, who has supported the family while living illegally in the US for over a decade.

The film, which was shot in 2016 and 2017, has garnered awards from the international film festivals since last year such as Best Feature Film, Best Director, and Audience Award at 2018's American Black Film Festival, and Jury Award Winner for Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 Pan African Film Festival. Sprinter was produced by NBA veteran Richard Jefferson and renowned actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, through the production company Overbrook Entertainment. It has been screened in over 50 cities and 20 states across North America.