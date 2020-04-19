Finance ministry to work with business groups on COVID-19 assistance

Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke has indicated that his ministry will be working closely with various business groups and major unions representing workers, to ensure compliance of business entities in relation to applications for individual assistance under the Supporting Employees with Transfer (SET) of Cash component of the $10-billion COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme.

In addressing a virtual press conference at Jamaica House on Tuesday, Clarke emphasised the importance of the verification process.

The application and verification process requires, among other things, that employers electronically upload the P-45 forms via the programme's website — www.wecare.gov.jm, which will confirm that the applicants were employed to the entities indicated.

“We will be remitting taxpayers' funds [to beneficiary applicants], and it is important for the transparency and accountability of the CARE Programme to have independent proof that the applicant, indeed, was employed and laid off after March 10,” Clarke stated.

Clarke pointed out that in the case of groups such as barbers, hairdressers, and market vendors, for example, the ministry will liaise with the municipal corporations, while the Transport Authority will be consulted as it relates to public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators.

Meanwhile, individuals in occupational groups applying for the General Grants must be registered with designated governing entities. Information provided by these entities will provide the verification needed to facilitate payments.

According to the minister, approximately 47,000 SET Cash applications had been received up to April 13. Applications for the CARE Programme began on April 9.

He added that applications have been received from a wide range of industries, with the “vast majority” coming from the tourism sector.

St James leads with some 10,000, followed by St Ann, Westmoreland, and Trelawny.