Financial challenges mount as cash flow weakens for tourism operators due to COVID-19

Members of the local tourist industry are indicating that financing and cash flow problems are the most significant challenges being faced as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

This was made known by Nicola Madden-Greig, vice-president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and immediate past president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association (JHTA), while presenting at a Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) online conference last week. She said that members, since the sector's reopening in June, have also had to run their businesses with increased expenses and reduced revenues.

“The borders closed on March 21 and did not reopen until June 15 representing zero tourist arrivals as hotels closed. Even though they were closed, our operators still had electricity, security, insurance, and many of the properties actually continued to pay their employers — not full salaries, but a percentage, after recognising the hardship that workers would be under.

“As of March, the bankers' association reported that total indebtedness for the sector was in the region of $56 billion and since then I'm sure it has increased. While we recognise that no revenue has been coming in, we have also been faced with having to reopen with increased protocols which will take additional funds,” she said.

She said that, based on the findings from a recent survey done among members to determine the need for loan funding, 55.6 per cent have indicated that they would need amounts of US$200,000-US$1 million; 16.7 per cent for funds over US$1 million but less than US$5 million; 11. 1 per cent for US$5 million upwards; and 16.7 per cent signalled that they would need less than US$200,000.

Madden-Greig said that these funds were especially needed for restructuring, operational plans and marketing.

She said that with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) predictions for global tourism to decline by some 50-70 per cent for this year, the road to recovery will be a hard one especially for local players, as Jamaica is identified as one of the countries to be the worst affected based on a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The CHTA vice-president indicated that with visitor arrival expected to be down by for the rest of year by some 75 per cent, in comparison to last year's performance, the sector has been grateful for the restart. “We are happy that we have restarted so that we can ramp up and get the numbers up and have the industry rebound,” she said.

She outlined a set of recovery plans that she believes will be useful in getting the sector through this difficult period, which is being felt globally.

These include taking advantage of major opportunities in the UK and Canada tour operator markets — set to resume next month with Jamaica listed as a travel bridge; continue to facilitate US travellers who have been banned in many other countries, and increase and capitalise on the promising prospects of intra-regional travel; continue to push the 'Rediscover Jamaica' staycation campaign to promote local domestic involvement in the tourism industry.

“Worldwide we are seeing where this will actually be one of the new trends. We are definitely working to ensure that we keep up with that trend and offer attractive packages to our local market, Madden-Greig said.

She added that there was also some new business strategies being looked at by companies including more long-term stays, diversifying the use of properties for residential/hotel services, focusing on more delivery/takeout services at restaurants in hotels and also greater incorporation of technology, zooming in on touchless hospitality services as a thing for the future ie, virtual tours.

“In terms of recovery we will not bet back to pre-COVID levels until somewhere in the region of 2023, maybe quarter two, but we'll start to see that growth if we continue to maintain open borders and maintain safety,” she said in closing.