Finding the 'PATH'

Dear Claudienne,

I am a recipient of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

On Monday, November 16, 2020 I went to the Jamaica National (JN Money) office at Parade downtown Kingston to collect a PATH payment. After the teller took my TRN and identification and checked, he told me that the money I was to get had already been collected. He told me that JN would do an investigation and call me.

When they did not call me I called JN on Tuesday, November 17 and on Thursday, November 19, when I called them again I was told that they would call me back in 15 minutes.

Today is Friday, November 20, 2020 and up to now JN has not called me to explain why I did not get the PATH payment.

I urgently need the money so could you please find out from them when they will complete their investigation so that I can get the money.



DM

Dear DM

Tell Claudienne spoke with the JN customer experience manager and noted that she immediately contacted the JN branch office in downtown Kingston. It was discovered that the PATH payment was not made to you because of an error made by the teller.

We see that you have now collected the money and that JN has contacted you and apologised.

We wish you all the best.

NIS PENSION

Dear Claudienne,

In December 2019, I visited the NIS office in Spanish Town to file a claim for retirement as I would turn 65 on January 2, 2020.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, it has become difficult to gain access to that office and the phone didn't seem to work for ages when calls were transferred to the Claims Department.

Last week, I spoke to a young lady who answered the phone in the Claims Department at Spanish Town and she told me that the claim was being investigated and that it would be six months or up to a year before I would receive the pension.

However, I had previously been told that the NIS was investigating the claim, and that the Spanish Town NIS office had sent my file to Kingston,

I would appreciate your help to find out when I am likely to be told if the claim is valid. If my claim is valid, can you please find out when I am likely to receive any funds.

LW

Dear LW

The Claims Department of the NIS head office has advised Tell Claudienne that your claim for a pension has been approved and sent to the Accounts Department for payment. You should receive a payment by January 2021 the latest.

We wish you all the best.

