First quarter profit falls at Lasco Financial Services
Lasco Financial Services Limited (LFSL) reported on Wednesday (August 14), an unaudited net profit of $91.1 million for the company's first quarter ended June 2019, despite a nine per cent decrease when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018.
In the report to shareholders, LFSL indicated that revenues for the period under review amounted to $654.4 million, an 18 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period in 2018; this increase was driven by growth in transactions mainly from the loans business over the corresponding period.
The company's total expenses for the first quarter increased by $93.9 million or 25 per cent, as a result of transformational expenses, taxation, finance cost for working capital, and growth in staff.
Managing director Jacinth Hall-Tracey indicated that LFSL closed the quarter with total assets of $4 billion for the period under review, a year over year increase of 14 per cent.
Cash and short-term deposits, on the other hand, decreased by $329 million or 61 per cent as a result of the continuous growth in the loans portfolio and an increase in other operational receivables, which was subsequently settled after the quarter.
“Management continues to implement strategies and initiatives to maximise on opportunities in the market, and will continue to focus on superior financial performance, improvement and efficiencies in processes, the appropriate technology, and to strengthen the relationships with our staff, agents and customers to drive its strategic objectives for the 2019/2020 financial year and beyond,” Hall-Tracey said.
Earnings per share ended at $0.0720, a decrease when compared with the $0.0795 recorded in 2018.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy