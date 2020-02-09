FIRST ROCK EYES NEW INVESTMENTS FROM IPO FUNDS

First Rock Capital Holdings is reporting that it has now amassed more than $5 billion in capital from local investors in just 12-months with its recent initial public offering (IPO) being oversubscribed.

In addition, the company has confirmed our story last week that it has exercised the option to upsize its IPO, which closed on January 31 by an additional 53 million shares to raise US$18.48 million or $2.59 billion. The initial offer was for 106-million shares priced at US$0.12 or $16.67 per share to raise US$12.32 million but with that amount being oversubscribed, the IPO, which opened on January 13 was upsized.

First Rock Capital Holdings is an international business company incorporated in St Lucia but has bases in Jamaica, Cayman, Florida and Costa Rica. When contacted First Rock President and Co-founder Ryan Reid described as ”unprecedented” the more than $5 billion raised in 12 months from the IPO as well as the $2.5 billion raised from private investors last March.

He told Sunday Finance that First Rock, which is involved in private equity and real estate development, is now worth more than $4 billion. Reid disclosed the three immediate business opportunities that First Rock will be deploying the proceeds of the IPO.

DEPLOYMENT OF IPO PROCEEDS

The first is the acquisition of a piece of property housing Sun Trust Bank in Virginia, USA, where it will be engaging the bank as a long-term tenant as well as the purchase of what Reid described as the largest piece of vacant lot in the Kingston 6 area. The lot is located at Bamboo Avenue.

He also disclosed that the company will be constructing luxury townhouses and has already engaged a local architect, Vidal Dowding, who is far advanced on the design of the townhouse complex. Reid advised Sunday Finance that First Rock will be making an announcement on what it is doing with this investment very soon.

The third business opportunity is a private equity deal, which is now in the due diligence phase. ”We are very excited about this particular investment,” the First Rock president declared.

INVESTOR CONFIDENCE

Regarding investors' confidence in the start-up company, exhibited in the IPO being oversubscribed, Reid asserted,”we will not be insensible to the obligation that now devolves upon us to perform.”

In addition to these projects First Rock indicated that it will also be investing in building out its 5 Seaview Avenue property in Kingston 6, which it recently bought for US$2.2 million. The 1.6 acre site is located in what is known as the Golden Triangle in St. Andrew.

Having secured ownership of eight properties across the region, the three-year-old company plans to acquire an additional three properties in the coming months.