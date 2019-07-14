FirstCaribbean replaces missing money

Dear Claudienne

I am an avid reader of your column and am now adding my story with the hope that you can help me too.

On the 11th of March 2019, I went to First Caribbean Bank (CIBC) and discovered that the money from my account was missing.

The $38,000 missing from my account paid for musical instruments and phone cards ordered online. However I did no online transactions.

When I made enquiries about the missing money I received the following letter from the bank.

“ Dear C P

You are a valued customer of FirstCaribbean International Bank and we appreciate the opportunity to serve you. This letter is in response to your inquiry, received 03/12/2019, regarding your dispute(s) for $38094.82 with various merchants.

We received your inquiry regarding the above mentioned transaction on your account. We are sorry, but, by law we cannot assist you with this dispute because of the following:

The Fair Credit Billing Act states that written notice of a billing error must be received by a creditor within 60 days of the date of the first billing statement that includes the disputed charge.

We received your inquiry more than 60 days after the date of the billing error in question occurred.

As a result, we are unable to follow up on this transaction for you. You will need to resolve this issue directly with the merchant. In the meantime, the amount of the transaction must remain on your account.

Any further questions may be directed to our Customer Service Department at (877) 888-2422.

Respectfully,

Dispute Resolution Department”

I do hope that you can assist in helping me to have this matter resolved.

CP

Dear CP

On receiving your letter Tell Claudienne spoke to you. You explained that you were unaware of the billing error because you did not have an ABM card. You said that you made irregular visits to the bank to make deposits to your account or to withdraw money for medical emergencies.

After speaking to the First Caribbean Customer Relations Manager, Tell Claudienne received the following e-mail:

“ FirstCaribbean values all our clients hence, we have since engaged the client and are currently investigating the matter and will revert to her within the shortest possible period.

We take client feedback seriously and have an established process for handling customer complaints in line with our commitment to resolve all issues as quickly as possible.

Enclosed is a link to our customer complaints handling guide, which is accessible via our corporate website: https://www.cibc.com/fcib/about-us/jamaica-complaints-process.html .”

You have informed Tell Claudienne that on Wednesday July 3, 2019 First Caribbean told you that the money missing from your account had been replaced.

You said that when you went to the Mandeville First Caribbean branch on Friday July 5, 2019 the $38,000 was in your account.

First Caribbean has informed Tell Claudienne that when you opened the account you signed a document that required you to monitor your account and to report any unusual activity noted within 30 days.

Senior citizens who do not use the ABM or do online transactions can call the bank's customer service and monitor their accounts.

The bank said that the money was replaced in your account in the interest of good customer relations.

From now on please call the bank's customer service on a regular basis for information on your account,

We wish you all the best.

Dear Claudienne

I saw in your column where you helped another colleague to received his pension.

I have a similar concern and am not getting anywhere. I joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on May 21st 1979 and resigned in May or July of 1992 to move overseas.

I applied for my deferred pension in January 2017 and up until now I cannot receive my pension, The last time I spoke to someone I heard that my file was at the Ministry of Finance since June 2018.

When I spoke to an officer at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) I was told that they were seeking verification from the Ministry of National Security of the year I last served.

The year I last served was 1992 at which time I resigned. I would appreciate it if you could look into this matter for me.

GF

Dear GF

In regard to your deferred pension, Tell Claudienne checks at the Ministry of National Security show that the Ministry of Finance (MOF) pensions unit requested information about your state of earnings on May 12, 2018, claim.

The National Security ministry said that the file with the requested information was returned to the MOF on May 20, 2018.

When Tell Claudienne requested an update from the MOF we were told that your file is with the auditors for verification.

If the auditors do not need anymore clarification, you should be receiving a letter from the MOF shortly with the details of the pension benefits you will receive from the Accountant General.

We wish you all the best.

