Five Caribbean countries to receive climate funding from UNDP

THE United Nations Development Programme has awarded complementary funding of approximately US$600,000 to Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines to improve their climate financing applications, in order to enhance climate resilience, gender equality and inclusion for vulnerable populations.

The funding is provided under the UNDP's 'Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean' programme (EnGenDER). The EnGenDER programme also assists the Caribbean to access climate finance, as many applications are rejected due to a lack of data and the need for more detailed technical information.

The funds will be used to ensure that each country's applications for climate change adaptation/mitigation initiatives incorporate gender equality and inclusiveness and will leverage a significantly larger sum of climate financing.

To this end, it will further aid in accelerating the closure of the existing climate financing gaps and in so doing will contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals and increasing national resilience.

“Disasters, catastrophes, reconstruction from rubbles seem to be a life cycle in the Caribbean. Building back better has been adopted as UNDP's trademark in recovery and resilience actions. EnGenDER is one of the most powerful instruments supported by Canada and the UK to assist Caribbean societies – in particular women – increase their resilience, their capacity to bounce back better. EnGenDER is a preparedness tool that focuses on reducing vulnerabilities. After COVID, we need to be prepared for the season,” stated Magdy Martinez Soliman, resident UNDP representative for Barbados and the eastern Caribbean.

EnGenDER is being funded by Canada and the United Kingdom Department for International Development.