Flow, National Insurance issues solved

Dear Claudienne

I read your column in the Sunday Observer and am hoping that you can assist me with the problem I am having with Flow.

I live in Trelawny and in May, 2020, Flow in the process of installing service at my neighbour's house, ran the wires on the roof of my house. They left the wires hanging on my roof and for more than a month now I have contacted them and requested that they come and remove the wires from my roof.

Flow told me that they don't know when they will be able to come and fix the issue and I find the company's response unsatisfactory.

I am sending you pictures on WhatsApp and hope you can assist me to have this problem addressed urgently.

LS

Dear LS

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Flow about your problem and you notified the column on Monday July 13, 2020 that the wiring has been removed from the roof of your house.

We wish you all the best.

NIS PENSION



Dear Claudienne

I am now living in the United States, but before I migrated, I worked at a company in Jamaica for 22 years. In June 2016, I applied for National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension and when I visited Jamaica in 2018, I went to the NIS head office at Heroes' Circle and was told that my claim had been processed. I was told that I would get a pension of $8,000 monthly. I requested the NIS to send the money to me and gave them my US address.



However, to date I have not received any payment from NIS.

I would appreciate your help in this matter.



PG



Dear PG



Having researched your complaint at our request, the NIS Accounts Department has advised Tell Claudienne that you will receive the full payment (that is the retroactive and current amounts owed to you) in August.

We wish you all the best.



