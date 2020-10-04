Former Sunshine Girl – now business executive in Florida

Former national Sunshine Girls goalkeeper/defender Nadine Ffrench made another step up the business ladder in Florida when she was recently appointed an executive director of leading health and wellness entity Total Life Changes (TLC).

French moved up the line to the position of executive director of the US multimillion-dollar company when her appointment was formally announced at a special virtual Zoom event in Florida.

“I use social media platforms Instagram and Facebook mostly, and I just share with friends and family for now. But, I also do leg work here in Florida, by going out and sampling these products with people. I work from home doing this business,” she said.

“TLC is a health and wellness company that carries just about everything to give you a total life change. Natural health products to fit everyone's goal. It also carries some CBD [cannabidiol infused] products and the business opportunity for everyone is awesome,” she added.

French's main products include liquid multi-vitamin and TLC's leading product, Nutra Burst; NRG, a natural raw energy supplement, life drops; B-12 supplement; detox tea, both regular and CBD hemp: and other weight-loss and weight-gain products as well as skin care.

“The products are available worldwide, including Jamaica, and for anyone to tap into. It's an Internet-based business, so you can purchase products wherever you are. As for products on hand, I would love to create a wide team, where I have someone who is a part of my organisation/team that lives in different countries promoting and doing business, sharing these awesome products and helping more people to become the best version of themselves physically, emotionally and financially free,” she added.

The former Queen's School student played for the Jamaica's Under-21 netball team and made it to the senior team at age 16.

She started playing for Jamaica's senior team 1996-2003, until she suffered a bad knee injury around 2000. She went back into training about 2001/2002 while teaching and coaching at Mona High School in St Andrew.

French played in several test series versus countries like New Zealand, England and Australia, including representing Jamaica in the Commonwealth Games in 2002, which earned her a bronze medal and the world tournament in 1999. She left Jamaica for New York via a basketball scholarship to Mercy College in 2004.

French says she is currently planning to form her own label, the French Connection, soon and hopes to combine the businesses and diversify of her market for even greater success. However, for the time being she will continue through her links with both CBD and TLC.