Francisco Aguilera Mendoza is the new CEO of Trinidad Cement Limited
Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCC) has advised that Francisco Aguilera Mendoza will replace Jose Luis Seijo Gonzalez as chief executive officer (CEO) of Trinidad Cement Limited, the majority shareholder of CCC, effective December 1, 2020.
Aguilera Mendoza, who was appointed to the board in 2014, currently serves as deputy chairman and will continue to do so.
He is also the vice-president for Trading Americas and Group Shipping for CEMEX and is responsible for the trading of cement and clinker for CEMEX in the Americas, including the Caribbean region, and oversees all the shipping activities for the company.
Aguilera Mendoza joined CEMEX in June 1996, and has held positions in various areas throughout CEMEX's US operations, including logistics manager, sales administration director, aggregate operations vice-president, and vice-president and general manager for the concrete pipe division. Prior to his current role, he was vice-president of trading for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, and was based in Madrid, Spain.
In the meantime, Seijo Gonzalez, who has held the CEO position since May 2015, will take up a post within the group of companies that form part of the Mexico-based cement giant CEMEX, SAB de CV.
