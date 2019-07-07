Getting back your security deposit

It is never easy to leave a rental you love to move elsewhere but your security deposit can sure help to ease the heartbreak.

Unfortunately, too many people do not get their deposits back because they either forfeit it by virtue of how they cared (or failed to care) for the rental, or they believe it's a lost cause because people just don't get back security deposits. Or so we think!

Generally speaking, a security deposit is one month's rent, which is used by the landlord as a safeguard for any damage incurred by the tenant.

Should repairs be necessary, it would be used to fix damage or returned to the tenant in full, if it is agreed the unit is in good condition.

Ensuring you get your money back is partly about how you leave the place and mostly about how you received it. In numerous cases, renters fail to document the condition in which the unit was given to them and in that situation, it is often difficult to prove the damage was present when you got there.

Not too many landlords will take your word for it especially if it, then means they will have to pay out of pocket. Before moving in, it is important that you record the condition of everything, from walls to fixtures, and take photos as proof.

Additionally, creating a list of any notable damage and having your landlord sign off to it or sending it to them via e-mail is a good way of detailing anything in poor condition should it come up when you are leaving.

Ensure you read your lease agreement and are aware of any clauses that may cause you to lose your deposit. The paperwork can sometimes be a lot to go through but may contain specifications as to how many people may be in the unit, what colour the walls should be and the notice period needed before vacating the rental. All these are possible reasons a landlord may use as grounds to not return your deposit, if not strictly followed.

Also important is that you pay your last month's rent as the two are not the same, despite what some think. Should you mistakenly consider the security deposit as your final rent payment and there is damage to the unit, which you have not fixed or arranged to have repaired, you may find yourself in court for unpaid rent. And no one wants that.

Thoroughly cleaning the unit once you have moved out is not just suggested, it is highly recommended. It may already be 'clean' but once you have removed furniture and other worldly possessions, you may find the need for another go around with the broom and mop, just to make everything spotless for the handover. Importantly, don't forget small things like mirrors, cupboards and ceiling fans.

You should also consider doing minor repairs that will help the place look as good as new. A fresh coat of paint and making minor fixes such as replacing blown bulbs will make a place look and feel brand new and will almost always be cheaper if done by you than your landlord.

Do not undertake anything major as these are customarily the responsibility of the landlord.

While the issue of security deposits will always be a thorny, one renters should take precautions to ensure they are in the best possible to reclaim it. This starts with knowing how you got it, maintaining it and returning it as received. And don't be fooled, landlords are not reminding tenants to collect their deposit, so ask for it!