Gia Abraham is CAC's new CEO

CAC 2000 Limited (CAC) has advised that Gia Abraham has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2021.

Abraham, an accomplished professional with experience in the Canadian and Jamaican banking sectors, has led at CAC since 2001. She started at the company as chief administrative officer and was then promoted to chief operating officer in 2018.

“She is also the driver behind the formation and operation of the CAC Foundation, which initiated a music therapy programme for children with disabilities and — along with Jamaica Social Investment Fund — heating, ventilation, and air conditioning [HVAC] training of 71 technicians, most of whom also gained employment afterward,” CAC stated.

Abraham holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Toronto and is in the final year of her Harvard Business School executive programe — owner/president management (OPM).

She also currently serves on the board of CAC and as the company's corporate secretary, while being a member of the audit, corporate governance and remuneration committees.