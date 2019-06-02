Global growth outlook and the impact on Jamaica's economy

Why do we care about global growth?

According to the IMF's recent Article 4, Jamaica's current economic recovery is being driven by mining, construction and agriculture. The Jamaican economy is expected to grow by 1.8 per cent in 2019.

The demand for our exports is being driven by our global trading partners. The health of these foreign economies is important in supporting the demand for Jamaica's products.

If the economies of Jamaica's largest trading partners slow down, it's possible that our widely-admired economic recovery could be at risk.

For this reason, it is commendable that the Bank of Jamaica has continued to reduce interest rates, reducing its benchmark rate to 0.75 per cent and reducing the reserve requirements for banks to seven per cent from nine per cent. This will better enable our economy to take advantage of the current expansion in global growth.

GLOBAL GROWTH OUTLOOK

The IMF projects global growth to slow from 3.6 per cent in 2018 to 3.3 per cent in 2019. The slowdown has been attributed to broad-based uncertainty around trade relationships, Brexit, the Italian budget and debt impasse among other geopolitical issues.

To reinforce the “bearish” sentiment, the yield curve in the US inverted (again) this week.

We explained a few weeks ago what an inverted yield curve was and why people freak out about it. This past week, the yield on the 2022 and 2023 US Treasury bonds fell below the yield on the 2021 US Treasury bond. This is unusual because typically longer-term bonds should have higher yields than short term bonds to compensate investors for the additional risk / time to maturity.

When short term yields are higher than long term yields, it suggests that investors do not have confidence in the near-term economic outlook.

It is widely believed to be a common indicator of a recession.

According to a tweet by Paul Krugman (a Nobel prize winning economist), the last three inversions (of the 10-year and 3-month notes) preceded a recession. He was careful to point out that the inversion itself does NOT cause the recession. However, it is simply the “average investor's view” on the future.

He went on to highlight that the average investor's view can differ from reality. The current economic data shows no sign of a recession – and the future is clouded by “noise” that cannot be quantified.

HOW CAN I POSITION MYSELF AS AN INVESTOR?

Stay liquid: Keep some money in cash to take advantage of buying opportunities as they occur. These may be as many as 12 – 24 months away.

Don't rush in all at once, deploy your money periodically over time.

For younger investors seeking to take advantage of the equity markets – look to select emerging market equity indices as these are more fairly valued than US stocks. Brazilian equities have done well recently and could still have room to grow if critical reform measures are passed.

Buy investment grade, high quality bonds: the prices of plain vanilla investment grade bonds will continue to increase as uncertainty increases. Resist the urge to buy high-yield bonds now. The capital gains you realise on the higher quality bonds will help to offset the lower income.

You can afford to take on longer dated bonds: Earlier in the economic cycle (ie during the Federal Reserve's rate hikes), we advised against investing in bonds with maturity or call dates beyond five years. Given the Fed's current pause as well as the broadly accommodative stance of Central Banks globally, we believe it is safe for investors to go out as long as seven or even nine years – depending on the region, issuer and coupon formula.

