Gloria's Seafood Restaurant expands to Ocho Rios

The very popular Gloria's Seafood Restaurant has expanded even further from its Port Royal base to Ocho Rios, St Ann, and is now blossoming into a restaurant chain.

The newest Gloria's restaurant is located at Turtle River Road, Island Village in Ocho Rios, St Ann. It is situated in the heart of the tourist destination and just a few minutes away from the Cruise Pier.

This new addition brings to three, the number of restaurants, under the Gloria's brand, which was started more than 40 years ago in Port Royal. The opening of the new Gloria's comes amid the growing demand for delectable seafood dishes in and around the resort town by both locals and foreigners.

The new restaurant, which had a soft opening earlier this month comes exactly one year after the opening of the Gloria's restaurant at Victoria Pier, downtown Kingston by the waterfront. The formal opening of the Ocho Rios restaurant takes place this Wednesday starting at 4:00 pm.

Minkah Lim-Tom, who manages the Gloria Restaurant chain told The Observer Sunday Finance that the new location has a seating capacity of 100. When asked about the motivation for setting up this third location, Lim-Tom said, “people love the brand and the motivation for opening this third restaurant is to spread the brand, while making it more convenient for customers, who travel from St Ann into Kingston just to dine at Gloria's.”

Lim-Tom stated that customers can expect the same level of quality service in this location, as with the other two locations. Turning to the downtown Kingston Gloria's, Lim-Tom said the support there has been “overwhelming”.

He is expecting the support in Ocho Rios to be just as good if not better. According to the Gloria's boss, “Our tradition of great quality will be highly maintained, as Gloria's is renowned for authentic and delectable seafood and with consistency, that we have successfully been able to provide locals and internationals with palatable seafood dishes for over 40 years. “

The location, he emphasised is friendly, safe and convenient.