Google takes headline sponsorship of TechBeach Retreat

Google will be partnering with TechBeach to host a series of events throughout their annual conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica, December 5-7, 2019.

Over the course of the conference, the Google Search and Assistant team will participate in, and curate, a number of events and workshops including an Actions on Google workshop, focused on helping users get things done with Google Assistant.

This year's partnership with Google is an exciting opportunity for TechBeach Retreat to continue building meaningful connections between the tech ecosystem and the Caribbean.

“Our mission is to be the bridge for resources between major global technology hubs and the Caribbean — this partnership grants our community access to some of the best people in technology who can be partners, advisors, and investors in their business,” said TechBeach co-founder, Kyle Maloney via news release.

TechBeach co-founder Kirk-Anthony Hamilton also believes that “Google is without a doubt the world's foremost technology company, impacting the lives of billions. Given our overall ambition, we are incredibly excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the company and thankful to be delivering this significant milestone to the region”.

In addition to Google's presence, TechBeach Retreat 2019 is also supported by prominent tech sponsors such as LucidWorks, Jampro, and Microsoft, and the conference will feature noteworthy speakers like Bruce Croxon, partner at Round 13 Capital and a former dragon on Dragon's Den, as well as Jeff Pulver, co-founder of Vonage.

TechBeach continues to evolve, offering participants added opportunities to learn from and connect with industry leaders and influencers through a series of thoughtfully designed workshops.

These include a curriculum-based corporate innovation accelerator designed to provide executives with useful resources and practical applications to help them achieve their organisational objectives; the Hybrid Entrepreneurship Accelerator, which seeks to furnish 'techpreneurs' with the mentorship and tools required to succeed in the present economic climate; and the Women's Leadership Series geared toward supporting and inspiring female professionals, executives and entrepreneurs.

TechBeach Retreat is an organisation dedicated to being a unique catalyst for innovation, entrepreneurship, and enterprise within the Caribbean technology landscape.

The retreat is designed to foster deep connections, with a focus on positive outcomes. Now in its fourth year, TechBeach Retreat has established itself as a pioneer in the tech-convening space, gathering global leaders from the best tech companies in the world.