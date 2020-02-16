Government allocates $25 million to strengthen Financial Services Commission
KINGSTON, Jamaica - An additional $25 million has been earmarked in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, to continue institutional capacity strengthening at the Financial Services Commission (FSC) during the next fiscal year.
The project, which commenced in October 2017, aims to bolster the FSC's operational and technical capabilities to undertake risk-based supervision across the insurance, pensions and securities industries, and to establish a compensation scheme for the non-deposit-taking sector.
In addition, the allocation is designed to assist the FSC to identify and prioritise actions to improve service delivery via a customer service survey.
The project, targets for which were revised in 2019, had, up to the end of the last calendar year, seen the completion of the proposal for establishment of the compensation scheme.
Programmed activities for 2020/21 include development and implementation of micro pensions and risk-based supervision frameworks, and procurement of integrated regulatory software.
The project is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service with Inter-American Development Bank grant-funding support.
The project is slated for completion in March 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy