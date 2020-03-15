Government pension delayed

Dear Claudienne

I need your assistance. I applied for my government pension May 15, 2012, but to date I have not received it as my file cannot be found.

Besides all my telephone calls, and e-mails, I have also made several visits to various ministries over the years to no avail. I have also filled out and personally submitted all the required documents needed for the accountant general to transfer my pension to my bank account.

I was an auditor and the various agencies where I worked were:

(1) the Registrar General Department where I was a clerical officer 2 from December 1, 1972 to August 31

(2) The Food Storage & Prevention of Infestation Division (Ministry of Industry, Investment & Commerce) where I was Accountant 1 FAA 1 from September 1, 1979 to July 31, 1982

(3) Accountant 3 ( FAA111) Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Relief Coordination(Office of the Prime Minister) August 1, 1982- January 2, 1985

(4) Auditor General's Department —auditor 1 (FAA 11) November 24, 1986 to February 9, 1987.

On July 2, 2019, I received the following letter from the office of the auditor general.

“Please accept sincere apologies for the delay in getting back to you.

In following up on your request made to this department concerning annuity for years of service, I had a brief discussion with the Ministry of Finnace, who advised that one of the challenges that has contributed to the seemingly slow pace at which your request is being dealt with is: The entities at which you previously worked are not able to provide the Office of the Services Commission (OSC) with a copy of your service record for time spent in those organisations.

Kindly note that without these records, it will not be viable to calculate what is rightfully due to you and, as a consequence, the OSC will not be able to approve any form of payment. Additionally, the Auditor General's Department wrote to the OSC on July 3, 2018 asking that a search be conducted in the various ministries concerning your employment. A reminder was sent to them in May 2019. To date, no response has been received.”

The Auditor General's Department being the last place of my employment is responsible for the filing of my government pension but after seven years of waiting they can't find the records and I am denied my pension.

I would appreciate your help in having this situation sorted out.

YCR

Dear YCR

Tell Claudienne contacted the director of the Office of the Services Commission (OSC) on January 6,2020 and she promised that a search for your service records would be conducted in their archives.

We see that your service records were found at the OSC and sent to the auditor general on January 8, 2020.

The Auditor General's Department has completed computation of your file and it has now been sent to the Pensions Unit of the Ministry of Finance for your benefits to be finalised.

We wish you all the best.