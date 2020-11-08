GraceKennedy continues to record significant growth despite COVID-19

GraceKennedy (GK) Group has achieved a net profit of $1.88 billion and revenues of $29.59 billion for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The group for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 recorded a net profit of $4.93 billion, an increase of 32.9 per cent over the previous corresponding period and revenues of $86.1 billion, an increase of 11.8 per cent or $9.09 billion.

Profit before other income for the nine-month period amounted to $5.12 billion, an increase of $2.24 billion or 77.8 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.

In addition, the group's chief financial officer, Andrew Messado, announced a dividend payment of 55 cents per stock unit, payable on December 15, 2020 totalling approximately $545 million.

Earnings per stock unit at end of the nine-month period stood at $4.47, while stockholders' equity increased by $4.17 billion to $56.5 billion.

According to Group Chief Executive Officer Don Wehby, GK is on track to meet its financial targets this year.

“GraceKennedy is performing extremely well in the face of market uncertainty caused by COVID-19. ”We have undertaken several risk management initiatives and have significantly improved our operating efficiency. We are also offering several new delivery channels for our products and services,” Wehby said.

Both GK's local and international food businesses recorded strong performances when compared to the corresponding period in 2019, with notable improvements in revenue, operating margins and pre-tax profits, driven by higher sales in core products, elevated demand and expanded distribution channels.

The group indicated that GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC recorded particularly strong growth, exceeding revenue and profit before tax targets for the third quarter of 2020, and as lockdown measures temporarily eased across the Atlantic, Grace Foods UK's performance also reflected encouraging revenue growth, with the Nourishment brand continuing to show recovery.

Locally, GK's chain of supermarkets, Hi-Lo Food Stores, recorded notable increases in revenue and year-to-date profitability and has announced that it will continue upgrades to its Hi-Lo locations in 2021 and will relocate to a brand-new location in Negril.

As for the group's manufacturing segment, it was able to increase its purchase of local produce, bolstering its support of Jamaican farmers who are experiencing reduced demand due to the pandemic.

GK's Money Services segment recorded a significant increase in pre-tax profit compared to the corresponding nine-month period of 2019, driven by the group's digital transformation strategy. Year-to-date GK Money Services recorded an increase of over 220 per cent in the number of customers registered digitally, and a 400 per cent increase in Western Union digital transactions. GK opened its first cashless digital GKONE store at its downtown Kingston headquarters in July, and another in Port Maria in September, bringing the total number of GKONE locations in Jamaica to 15.

The group further noted that its new acquisition under the GK's insurance segment, Key Insurance, is producing encouraging results under the leadership of its new management team. Within GKFG's Banking and Investments segment, First Global Bank recorded growth in its loan and deposit portfolios as the bank continues to focus on business development and building customer relationships.