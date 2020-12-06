GraceKennedy wins Stock Exchange Best Practices Awards

THE GraceKennedy (GK) Group was announced as the winner of four Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Best Practices Awards for 2019.

In the Main Market Best Practices Awards, GK Limited was the overall winner in the Corporate Disclosure & Investor Relations category, and the first runner-up for the JSE/PSOJ (Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica) Corporate Governance Award and Website Award.

GK Capital Management was declared first runner-up in the Investor Relations category of the Member Dealers' Awards. The announcement of the 2019 awards was made during a hybrid virtual/in-person ceremony hosted by the JSE at their multipurpose centre on Harbour Street in Kingston, and streamed live online via Zoom last week. .

Commenting on the group's showing at the awards, CEO of GK Group, Don Wehby said: “I am truly grateful to the GK team for consistently going above and beyond to ensure that we hit every mark and meet every target, and remain one of the leading companies listed on the JSE. These awards are a true testament to our company's continued commitment to our shareholders, and they demonstrate how dedicated GraceKennedy is to seffecting corporate governance at the highest standard. I am extremely proud to be leading such an outstanding group and honoured to see our company being recognised in such a significant way by the Jamaica Stock Exchange.”

Wehby commended the JSE on their commitment to hosting the awards despite the challenges associated with COVID-19.

“Jamaica is open for business, and the resilience of the JSE in staging of these awards are a signal of that. GraceKennedy, like other companies operating in Jamaica, is committed to rebuilding our local economy coming out of the pandemic. We look forward to continuing our contribution to the nation's positive economic growth. Congratulations to all the awardees; the future of Jamaica looks bright,” he said.

The JSE Best Practices Awards were established in 2004 to promote best practice standards for companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Each year, awards are handed out to companies listed on the main and junior markets of the stock exchange recognising excellence in corporate governance.

Since 2011, awards have also been handed out by the JSE to member dealers for their contribution to developing the capital market and for upholding best practices standards in the process.

This is the first time GK Capital Management has been awarded by the JSE at the annual event. The Member Dealer Investor Relations award recognises excellence in providing customer service to investors.