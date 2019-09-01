Guardsman Hospitality plans renovation for Fort Clarence

Significant upgrades are planned for iconic Sunday beach spot, Fort Clarence, when when th elease of the property to Guardsman Hospitality (GH) begins today (Sunday, September 1).

GH, a member of the Guardsman Group, has been given the operational reins of Fort Clarence from Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

“Over the duration of this extensive redevelopment we will build out the restroom and changing room facilities, expand the restaurant offerings, and install a waterpark attraction — all to create a comprehensive entertainment complex,” explained Laura Heron, general manager of Guardsman Hospitality, while adding that proposed development will be done in phases.

To facilitate the transition, the property will be closed after the handover to carry out remedial work on existing amenities. The park is slated to reopen to the public over the Heroes' Weekend observation in October.

“After we reopen, we will make every effort to phase the development of the 16-hectare beach park in Hellshire, St Catherine, to facilitate the continuous operations of the beloved beach,” Heron said.

GH oversaw the upgrading of Puerto Seco Beach Club in 2018 and the company currently also operates Konoko Falls in St Ann and the not-for-profit Hope Zoo Preservation Foundation (Hope Zoo Kingston).