Harris moves to iCreate

Creative training institute iCreate Limited has appointed Sophia Harris as its new general manager, effective March 1, 2020.

As general manager, Harris will be responsible for the strategic development, marketing and sales for iCreate.

Harris is an expert in the areas of global business and brand development, commercial strategy, strategic contract negotiations, communications, global strategic partnerships, business management, problem-solving and digital marketing.

Prior to this, Harris served as director of marketing and business development at the Jamaica Football Federation for over two years.

“It is indeed an honour and privilege to be offered this opportunity to serve my country through education, a key pillar of any thriving nation. I implore all Jamaicans, the private and public sectors, to work together in partnership with iCreate, to demonstrate our commitment to furthering professional development and improvement of the skills of the nation's workforce of today and for the nation's leaders of the future,” she stated.

Listed on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, iCreate is developed with the aim of filling the gap in skills training and development of creatives in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, while being a key partner of the advertising industry, film production companies, animation and gaming companies, and creative outsourcing initiatives.

Harris holds a BSc in Business Management Studies and an MBA from the University of Miami, specialising in marketing and e-commerce.

Richardo Williams

Richardo Williams is now head of investment research and strategy at Barita Investments Limited as of February.

Prior to this role he was assistant investment manger at the ATL Group Pension Fund, where he worked from 2018 to last month, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before moving to ATL he was at NCB Capital Markets as a research and structured products analyst from 2017 to 2018, having started there as a corporate wealth advisor in 2015.

Williams was an economist at the Ministry of Tourism and Entertainment from 2014 to 2015.

He was previously at the Mona School of Business and Management at The University of the West Indies for five years, as an adjunct lecturer from 2010 to 2013 and as a tutor from 2011 to 2015.

During that period he was also an economist at the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica from 2011 to 2014, and was a professional fellow at the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation in 2012.

From 2007 to 2011 Williams was a research technologist at The University of the West Indies.

Williams holds an MSc in Economic Development Policy from UWI and a BSc in Economics and Statistics, also from UWI.

Anderson is new SVL director

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised it has appointed Eroleen Anderson as a director of the company, effective February 28, 2020.

“Ms Anderson brings to the board a wealth of experience in a number of areas, including strategic planning and management; business development and real estate. She is currently the chief executive officer of Interiors By Eroleen Ltd, which specialises in the management and maintenance of real estate both locally and overseas for a broad range of clientele,” SVL said in a statement to the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

SVL further stated that the board welcomes Anderson to the Supreme Ventures family and looks forward to her invaluable contribution to the company.

Johnson Hylton leaves Access

Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) has advised the Jamaica Stock Exchange that Sherry-Ann Johnson Hylton is no longer employed to the company.

“Mrs Johnson Hylton joined the organisation on May 1, 2018 in the capacity of finance manager and resigned on January 27, 2020,” AFS stated.

Johnson Hylton holds an ACCA professional Accounting Certification and has an MSc in Accounting from UWI and a BSc in Accounts and Economics, according to her LinkedIn profile.