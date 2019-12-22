Haul and Pull Up this service

It was sheer frustration from long waiting times and poor service quality that led founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Delon Wauchope and partners to conceptualise the company Haul and Pull Up, which they say, with the use of technology and digitisation, the haulage transport landscape in Jamaica will be significantly transformed.

Having studied and worked in the engineering field, these millennials have utilised international best practices to shape and execute how the business is to be operated.

Now in its start-up phase, the company Haul and Pull Up, which was incorporated in 2018, has managed to develop an application software (to be powered by the major technology providers) and also a website, which will be the main medium of engagement for any haulage, towing and courier services needed across the island.

Wauchope shared that the business was originally started to provide the fastest and safest way for drivers in emergency situations to connect with a tow truck.

He said that during the developmental stage of the platform they saw where their technology could be beneficial in other areas of Jamaica, — since then adding moving trucks and courier services to expand the platform.

In speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Wauchope also said that he is very hopeful of his company becoming the 'Uber' of haulage services in Jamaica.

“ Haul and Pull Up is a digital platform that connects customers to service providers in the towing, moving and courier industry. We like to call ourselves the 'Uber' of delivery and towing services in Jamaica,” he said.

In justifying the need to have a virtual rather than physical set-up for the business, he said they opted to go virtual; as with the use of technology the business will be able to reach multiple platforms in a quicker time frame.

“The platform uses global positioning system (GPS) location to connect the customer to a designated service provider, and allows the service provider to find the exact location of the client. Our app also uses a feedback and rating system to standardise the services our clients receive while at the same time creating a fleet of highly qualified drivers. The Haul and Pull Up app also offers digital payments through which clients will enjoy the luxury of tracking their towed vehicle or delivery load in real time — from pick up until delivery at the desired destination,” he told the Sunday Finance.

He also said that with his business being the only digital platform of its kind operating in the local space, he hopes for it to bring added benefits.

“The Haul and Pull Up platform will be the first digital platform of its kind in Jamaica, providing structure to the haulage sector. It is a one-stop shop for users in need of delivery, moving or towing services. Our easy-to -use platform allows people to connect with the nearest delivery partner at all times and for the lowest prices in Jamaica via a smartphone or computer,” he shared.

Wauchope, in expressing his company's intention to launch to the public in January 2020, has also — like many other small businesses — bemoaned the lack of support that he has received so far in getting his business to the next level.

Having managed to capitalise the business from a pool of personal funds and with the support of partners, the business owner said he is anticipating greater support going forward.

“The greatest challenge so far has been getting access to capital. Jamaica currently has limited infrastructure to help start-ups, as most financial institutions only provide assistance to businesses that have been operating for more than two years.

“We are currently lacking an equity partner who can help grow our company to become a major competitor in Jamaica, and assist us with bringing our technology to other Caribbean islands,” Wauchoupe added.

Operating out of it's head office located in May Pen, Clarendon, the company hopes to revolutionise the transport business space whilst providing employment for other Jamaicans who are invested in this type of business — especially those operating trucks, vans and other equipment that are vital to the haulage and delivery business.

“The most rewarding aspect of this business for me is the opportunity to provide jobs to people in need. We give our drivers a cost-free chance to earn more money and with our technology they are able to dictate their own working hours,” he stated.

Noting that the haulage and transportation industry is a multibillion-dollar one, the founder of Haul and Pull Up has expressed that he has every hope of using innovation and digitisation to revive an “archaic sector” and in the process acquire a sizeable share of the market.

Having already some 200-plus vehicles (operators) connected to the service, the company aims to increase this to 2000 while increasing their customers within the next couple of years.

“Over the next three to five years my vision for Haul and Pull Up is to increase our customer base to more than 30,000 and to increase our driver database to 2000 drivers. I also plan to expand into new markets and to bring our technology to different islands in the Caribbean,” Wauchope furthER shared with the Sunday Finance.