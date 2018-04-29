Hollywood-style soundtracks in the Caribbean

So where do you go to get the background music for advertisements and other electronic media? If you want something more than the free tracks off the Internet, yet you want a professional approach to music, then the British Virgin Islands (BVI)-based Alton Bertie is the man with the answer.

We were introduced to Bertie by the Branson Centre for Entrepreneurship and he shared his vision for conquering the Caribbean music world.

Dennise Williams (DW): Who exactly is Alton Bertie and what brought you to the business of music soundtracks?

Alton Bertie (AB): I am a creative entrepreneur. Born and raised in the British Virgin Islands, music has always been a part of my life. I studied at Berklee College of Music where I majored in film scoring and songwriting. Since then, I have been producing and performing for artistes all throughout the world and the Caribbean such as Destra Garcia, Shurwayne Winchester, Bunji Garlin, Maxi Priest, RDX, and Konshens, to name a few.

My heart lies in creatively solving problems. My goal with soundtracks and some of my other entrepreneurial endeavours is to elevate media and advertising in the region. You know when you're watching TV and there's an international ad followed by a local ad and you can instantly tell the difference? That's the problem that annoyed me to the point where I became determined to fix it. It's simply a drive to create the best possible content that can rival and even surpass international standards.

DW: How would you describe the Caribbean advertising industry compared to its North American neighbours?

AB: The Caribbean definitely has a different style. That has become accepted and we have become accustomed to that. The aim now is to wrap that in international appeal — global standards and beyond. Let's redefine media and advertising. It's like Bob Marley having that international appeal. Still distinctly Caribbean, but influencing the entire world.

DW: How does your service support musicians around the wider Caribbean, or is it just musicians from the BVI that you work with?

AB: In the near future I do intend to build a network of content creators, not just musicians. This will expand throughout the region. As they say, no man is an island, and with the right people we can surely expand and be a dominant force.

Currently, as I'm doing so much visual work, I utilise a few photographers and videographers depending on the project.

DW: How easy is it to access business financing in the BVI?

AB: It is easier now than it has been. With platforms such as Kickstart BVI and the Branson Centre there are more opportunities. These indeed are blessings and up-and-coming entrepreneurs need to utilise them more.

DW: What opportunities are you currently pursuing?

AB: Currently I'm expanding into photography, filming and even virtual reality. I do see my company growing into a tech company. It's inevitable. I'm far too passionate about tech and, as time goes along, I see that quickly approaching.

DW: What advice would you give a start-up in your industry?

AB: Never do 'normal'. Normal is boring. Normal doesn't succeed. Many people think I could just do what everyone else does and make money. If you do normal then anyone can take your spot.

Also, be in a constant state of upgrading yourself and your business. To stay stagnant means you regress. Lots of people get into business and do well for a few years and decide this worked for a few years so no need to change anything. Besides, regressing, that is also boring.

DW: What is your vision for your company in the next five years?

AB: I see my company growing into a media, marketing and tech powerhouse within the region with a focus on exceptional quality. It won't be “business as usual”. Beyond that I will be heading out to international waters to do what Steve Jobs referred to as putting a dent in the universe. I am a big thinker and will not limit myself or my company.

DW: What role has the Branson Centre played in helping you create the systems and processes to help you plan out the next five years?

AB: The Branson Centre indeed has been instrumental in this journey. I have learned so much about entrepreneurship and have been provided so many opportunities. It's also good to have encouragement and support. It really is like a family. It's a different and positive energy when we get together, which motivates me to do bigger things.

With the resources provided by the Branson Centre, I am constantly guided in the right direction and I clearly see the difference in my business and myself. I prioritise Branson Centre activities because I see them as an investment in myself and company.