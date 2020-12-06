Honey Bun appoints COO Daniel Chong to its board

New board member of Honey Bun (1982) Limited, Daniel Chong, is confident that his values and personal attributes will allow him to bring a practical and balanced approach to the advancement of the company.

Chong, who is the chief operating officer (COO) of Honey Bun, was appointed to the board of the company on November 26, said he is ready for the new responsibilities.

“I am really honoured by the faith that the company has put in me and I hope to use my experience gained internationally and locally to help grow the company,” said Chong.

“I am in a unique position as COO and being involved in the company's daily operations to help make the decisions that will take a stronger Honey Bun into the future,” added Chong, who joined the company in 2008 after graduating from the University of Waterloo, Ontario Canada, with an honours degree in civil engineering.

Chong worked for ARCOM, a United States Fortune 500 company, as a civil engineer before joining Honey Bun. He also has extensive experience in distribution logistics from his previous employment in Toronto, Canada.

As COO Chong oversees the strategic operational planning for Honey Bun's factory and has been instrumental in establishing its Enterprise Resource Management software system.

According to the Honey Bun board, besides his technical competencies, Chong has contributed to the development of the managerial and staff complement, being instrumental in the recruitment of a number of key positions.

The board said Chong has already distinguished himself in forging strong bonds and creating sustainable practical solutions in improving the company's overall operations.

“Having worked in various capacities within the company since he joined in 2008, he has robust and intimate knowledge of the bakery's functions and processes, at all levels. He is also known for his practical approach to problem-solving and has a strong drive to achieve growth in the business,” said the Honey Bun board in a release on last week.