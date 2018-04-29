Hoping to rake in the green with white sorrel

On the heels of the Jamaica Manufacturers' Association/Jamaica Exporters' Association Expo Jamaica 2018, the husband and wife team of Allison and Oral Turner of Turner Innovations impressed the food judges at the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards pre-event tasting on Tuesday night with white sorrel champagne served as part of the dessert offerings.

One thing the Jamaica Observer Food Awards does is prove that food and hospitality is big business in Jamaica, and what the Turner team proves is that an innovative product will sell and provide a suitable return for investors. The investors in the Turner Innovation brand being led by none other than Joseph M Matalon, chairman of First Angels Investors.

Allison Turner notes, “With little and hardly any voice left after exhibiting at Jamaica Expo 2018 Thurdsay to Sunday, dismantling our booth on the Monday, my team and I were so happy to finally be on our way back to sweet St Elizabeth to get some well-deserved rest. I didn't even hit the first toll on Highway 2000 when my phone rang. It was a call from Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards Chair Novia McDonald-Whyte inviting me to give a presentation on Tuesday about our Turner's Choice' products, the new packaging and what's happened since we won 'Best New Product to Jamaica 2017.' Of course, we said 'yes'!”

The enthusiasm of the Turners for sorrel is infectious and brought them to the attention of the Food Awards judges.

Allison continues: “In 2017 we had showcased our two sorrel products to the Food Awards judges at the Courtleigh Hotel who positively critiqued them and gave us well-received advice from their industry experience. At that point we had no idea we would win the coveted title. We applied everything that was advised, resulting in our products becoming natural shelf movers in supermarkets islandwide.

“One of the biggest lessons we learnt is, it's not every time you need to reinvent the wheel. Using proven methods and theory can secure success with little effort on your part. I've heard people say that manufacturing food is a ton of work with little reward. I disagree. With a great product full of tradition and history, a great story of hope and determination, our products offer and leave more than just great taste in your mouth; they represent a symbol of inspiration and hope to many people. Rewards are more than financial. I believe we are key game-changers and are responsible to shape the untapped sorrel industry in Jamaica and the world.”

The work has paid off in the sense that the Turners earned the revenue needed to fund their own booth.

Allison further explains, “Fast-forward to 2018, our presence was felt last week at the Jamaica Expo, National Arena. It proved as a testimony to our development and growth as a young SME over the last two years, especially with the help of our investors, First Angels Jamaica, and support from the financial institution EXIM Bank.

“In 2016 we asked Development Bank of Jamaica if we could 'squeeze into the corner of their booth' to display our one product, which we did and were very grateful. Now, in 2018, we had a double booth of our own in The JEMS Village (Jamaica's Emerging Manufacturers) under the theme 'Advancing Breakthroughs; showcasing seven products instead of one alongside a special viewing of the first prototype of our invention, 'The Sorrel Harvesting Machine', and thats the journey so far.”

And so Turner Innovations continues to innovate.

“Our new products include a 'Sweet & Spicy' sorrel sauce, a sorrel and lemon (not ginger) drink, and an exclusive limited-edition White Champagne Sorrel. We grew a crop especially for the event and only 50 bags were available, of which the prime minister and other visiting officials got one. We are steadily scaling and can now officially call ourselves exporters as we secured four contracts with overseas distributors, and we started conversations with several other distributors and retailers in Jamaica and abroad.”

“People seem to love the products and are pleasantly surprised at the many different ways sorrel can be used. So what next? The sorrel machine development which we have all been waiting for is about to become really exciting, involving new partnerships and another revolutionary twist in the pipeline. Also, already looking forward to what 2020 Expo will bring. We will be aiming for the Main Arena, Best Booth and, of course, another 'Best New Product to Jamaica' title again with the Observer Food Awards!”