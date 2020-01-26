Hotelier Kevin Hendrickson to receive 2019 AMCHAM President's Award

At this year's staging of the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM) Business and Civic Leadership Awards and gala, long-time business man Kevin Hendrickson is slated to receive the coveted 'President's Award'.

The AMCHAM President's Award is given to distinguished business leaders and philanthropists who have made significant contributions to Jamaica's development.

In a release sent, AMCHAM President Ann-Dawn Young Sang said that the renowned hotelier and entrepreneur was selected as a result of his significant contribution to the hospitality and business sectors over decades.

“Hendrickson has played an integral role in the development of the hospitality sector, as well as the food industry through his involvement in several hotel properties and Baking Enterprise Limited,” she said.

Hendrickson, who started working in the hospitality industry in 1981 as general manager of Courtleigh Hotel, which was located on Trafalgar Road in New Kingston, over the years worked hard in building a name and legacy for himself.

His astute business sense led him to acquire what is now known as Knutsford Court Hotel, Jamaica Pegasus, the former Wyndham Hotel, Holiday Inn Resort in Montego Bay, The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, and Courtleigh Corporate Centre.

Now boasting a hotel portfolio of a little fewer than 1,500 rooms, Hendrickson also extended his influence in the baking industry by joining the fraternity with his Yummy and Holsum bakeries and later, by way of acquisition, Dr Lushus bakery in Old Harbour. He is currently the deputy chairman of the Tourism Linkages Council.

A graduate of St Leo University in Florida and Campion College, Hendrickson firmly believes in giving back to the community, and thus supports several charitable organisations and causes.

Young Sang, in lauding him for his magnanimous contribution to society, described him as a true unsung hero.

“He is one of those persons who prefers to work out of the spotlight — but his involvement and influence have been tremendous, and it is for these reasons the decision was made to name him as the President's Awardee for 2019. He is truly an unsung hero,” she stated.

AMCHAM is an organisation responsible for investment and trade between Jamaica, the United States and the wider Latin American region. This year's staging of their business and civic leadership awards will take place on January 28 at Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston, at which Thomas F Gilman, chief financial officer and assistant secretary for administration of the United States Department of Commerce is expected to be the guest speaker.