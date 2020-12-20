How come, JPS?

Dear Claudienne

On behalf of my mother, we are complaining in regard to the unethical billing practices of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) and the need for the company to reverse certain charges that have been applied to our JPS account.

The account is linked to a small guest house that has been closed since March 1, 2020. Please note that breakers in all the rooms at the guest house were locked off as a means of managing energy consumption, as recommended by the JPS. This action was also taken in light of no income being generated and mounting expenses – with the highest being JPS.

With the breakers having been turned off in all the rooms our consumption therefore would have been based on the usage of one display fridge, 1- 9 cubic fridge in the bar/kitchen area, one fan, one radio and external lights (10 LED light bulbs).

Our April Bill was $1193.78.

But to our surprise, in May we got a bill for $25,321.32 and illogical explanations from the JPS that suggested that the increased electricity usage for the period of billing was caused by foreign exchange rate fluctuation.

Given that the business, as shared, was closed (COVID-19 and everywhere under lockdown) and some measures to conserve were already in place, we took our efforts to conserve to an added level and stopped turning on some of the external lights and started to only turn on five of the external LED lights, as the compound also has external solar lights. However, we still received a monthly bill of $44,769.68 for June, 2020.

Again, with no income forthcoming and no clear way to manage how we were being billed, we made the decision that our best bet to tackle the JPS outstanding account balance, which by now had climbed to $ 138,885.75, was to have them disconnect the services. We decided that we would pay the outstanding balance in installments. Although the JPS team came in late June and disconnected the service, in July we received a bill of $19,688.62 and in August the bill was $24,287.09.

I was dumbfounded that a company could be so blatantly dishonest. Although the service had been disconnected by JPS and the company had given us a final meter reading, they nonetheless sent me a bill showing usage and stating actual reading.

When we received a second bill after the service was disconnected, I called the client service centre to query how the electricity could be disconnected and yet I was still being billed, and to add insult to injury the bill stated ACTUAL reading! I advised the young lady to whom I was speaking that I needed to have the matter investigated.

It was evident that no one had gone to the premises and I was being billed blindly on presumed usage.

A JPS technician visited the premises and did his inspection.

My last call to JPS was July but up to September no one had called me back or outlined the corrective measure that would be taken by the JPS.

The icing on the cake was the bill due September 21, 2020. That JPS bill was for $22,308.79 and at that time the service had already been disconnected.

I ask the question that all Jamaicans have been asking…How come, JPS? Their billing practices are unethical and they need to do better.

RC

Dear RC

The JPS advised Tell Claudienne that an in depth investigation would be done. On completing their investigation, we note that the JPS notified you by letter in November that your account would be adjusted by $42,950, following some anomalies that were determined during the investigation.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this situation caused him and thank him for his patience during the period of the investigation,” a JPS e-mail to the Tell Claudienne column stated.

We wish you all the best.

